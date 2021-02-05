Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Opening of Mermet Lake, worth the wait

For a variety of reasons, Monday was an interesting day.

It was, I thought, the first day of 2021 that Mermet Lake would be open to the general public. One of the state’s premier public waterfowl hunting areas, Mermet becomes a refuge a month before the season and doesn’t reopen until the last shot is fired – typically that opening date is Feb. 1.

So, since Nov. 1, I’ve been pining the closure of Mermet like a jilted lover. For the last couple weeks, I’ve been annoying my wife with daily announcements of, “(Fill in the number) of days until Mermet.”

Secretly, she was probably anticipating the day as much as me, thinking I’d be out of her hair for an entire day.

Finally, the day arrived. The alarm was set for 5:15 a.m. -- that would get me to Mermet in time for sunrise. Predictably, I woke up well before the alarm sounded. Too keyed up to sleep, I got up.

Actually, that worked out well. Inexplicably, I didn’t gas up the car Sunday, meaning there was an unscheduled early stop. Then, when I was 3-4 miles down the road, panic struck. I couldn’t remember if I had locked the front door.

Turning around to double-check (of course the door was locked), cost me another 10-15 minutes.