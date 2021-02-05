Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Opening of Mermet Lake, worth the wait

For a variety of reasons, Monday was an interesting day.
It was, I thought, the first day of 2021 that Mermet Lake would be open to the general public. One of the state’s premier public waterfowl hunting areas, Mermet becomes a refuge a month before the season and doesn’t reopen until the last shot is fired – typically that opening date is Feb. 1.
So, since Nov. 1, I’ve been pining the closure of Mermet like a jilted lover. For the last couple weeks, I’ve been annoying my wife with daily announcements of, “(Fill in the number) of days until Mermet.”
Secretly, she was probably anticipating the day as much as me, thinking I’d be out of her hair for an entire day.
Finally, the day arrived. The alarm was set for 5:15 a.m. -- that would get me to Mermet in time for sunrise. Predictably, I woke up well before the alarm sounded. Too keyed up to sleep, I got up.
Actually, that worked out well. Inexplicably, I didn’t gas up the car Sunday, meaning there was an unscheduled early stop. Then, when I was 3-4 miles down the road, panic struck. I couldn’t remember if I had locked the front door.
Turning around to double-check (of course the door was locked), cost me another 10-15 minutes.
Despite the delays, I arrived at Mermet about 10 minutes before sunrise. Except, there was no actual sunrise. Well, technically, the sun did clear the southeastern horizon at 7:02 a.m. -- it’s just that there were too many clouds to see it.
However, by that time, the lack of a photogenic sunrise was only my second concern.
Upon arrival at Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, I was greeted by a large electronic sign that said, “Lake reopens Jan. 25” -- the day after duck season. This was a change I was unaware of and it meant I had spent an additional week crossing days off the calendar.
Somewhat stunned, I drove the north levee in the semi-darkness. My mood was lifted considerably by the silhouettes of hundreds of ducks. However, it was still too dark for photographs.
Continuing on to the northeast corner of the lake, I turned slightly north to a spot where the flooded timber west of the lake is clearly visible. With nothing in sight, I started to back away when a belted kingfisher landed on the rail of a portable dock about 50 feet outside the passenger window.
Kingfishers are notoriously skittish, so this was a real coup. The game plan was to wait 15-20 minutes for the sun to take full effect. Fifteen minutes later, the bird was still in place and properly illuminated. However, taking photographs from the driver’s seat through the passenger window is problematic for a number of reasons.
After clearing my field guides, binoculars and remnants of breakfast off the passenger seat I engaged in contortions befitting a Cirque du Soleil performer to clear the console and the gear stick. Remarkably, the kingfisher wasn’t spooked by the grunts, groans and obscenities.
The bird was as still as a statue up to the second my finger reached for the shutter. Looking back at it now, the most ridiculous thing about that encounter is I reversed the contortions to get back into the driver’s seat when I should have just opened the door and walked around the car.
If this all sounds negative – it really wasn’t. The lake was full of ducks, scaup, hooded mergansers, ringnecks, ruddy ducks, mallards and even green-winged teal. And, the highlight … a pair of bald eagles perched side-by-side in a tree, there is photographic proof, before they swooped down to the lake in an ill-fated attempt to snatch breakfast.
It was worth waiting for – even an extra week.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.