Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Parade of seasons in Southern Illinois

As most couples do, occasionally my wife and I speculate about the perfect reality – at least in terms of climate.
While we love it here in Illinois, the weather can be severe and unpredictable. As the old saying goes, “If you don’t like the weather in Southern Illinois, wait 20 minutes.”
That may be an exaggeration, but it’s not a gross overstatement.
Think of the past two weeks.
Like thousands of other Southern Illinoisans, we had the itch to get outside Sunday. We found ourselves migrating, along with dozens of other area residents, to the Rocky Bluff Trail on Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
The tiny parking lot was full and several cars were parked along the shoulder of the road. We thought about finding a less crowded location, but given the sunshine and 60-degree temperatures, figured the search would be futile.
As it turns out, the 1.7-mile trail is long enough, has enough ups, downs and curves, that we were able to carve out an essentially personal experience.
The few people we saw were taking advantage of the spectacular weather. People were decked out in shorts and t-shirts, drinking in the fresh air, the sun’s warming rays and the natural beauty of the creek and bluffs.
Given the splendor of Southern Illinois, that scene is not all that noteworthy – until you take into account the conditions two weeks ago.
While walking my dog earlier Sunday morning I encountered my next door neighbor. Making small talk, as one does, he noted that it was two weeks ago to the day that he borrowed my snow shovel so that he could get his car out of his driveway.
Two weeks? That’s incredible.
Here we were walking through the woods, in short sleeves, and just 14 days earlier I had done a story on Harrisburg residents taking advantage of a snowstorm to engage in cross-country skiing.
That passage, or at least the interspersing of the seasons, is remarkable in Southern Illinois – which takes us back to my original premise.
Many times through the years we’ve speculated about the perfect living arrangements – a winter home in Southern Florida, perhaps Louisiana or Texas, someplace we could avoid piles of snow and freezing temperatures.
Following that southern winter, we’d follow the budding red buds and dogwoods back to Southern Illinois in an attempt to keep spring alive for months at a time. Think about it … it’s really a pleasant idea.
Then, sometime in late May or early June when temperatures routinely reach the upper 80s and the humidity becomes stifling, it would be time to look north – perhaps Minnesota, or Montana or Idaho. The best case scenario is to never have to close the windows at night and turn on the air conditioning.
Sure, there would be mosquitoes to deal with, but the thought of cool nights after a warm day …
Then, as the leaves start falling, follow the trail of oak leaves wafting on the breeze for several weeks of cool, dry autumn weather in Southern Illinois. It seems like a panacea.
However, reality intervenes.
I worked in newspapers all my life – I can’t afford homes in Florida, Louisiana, Minnesota and Montana. And, I’m too claustrophobic for a camper.
And, truth be told, there is something wonderful about the parade of seasons. It’s fun to visit Southern Illinois’ scenic spots and note the differences from season to season. The occasional snowstorm, the thundershowers, they all add to the fabric of life.
What’s more, without the weather, what do I have to complain about?
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.