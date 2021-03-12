Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Parade of seasons in Southern Illinois

Given the splendor of Southern Illinois, that scene is not all that noteworthy – until you take into account the conditions two weeks ago.

While walking my dog earlier Sunday morning I encountered my next door neighbor. Making small talk, as one does, he noted that it was two weeks ago to the day that he borrowed my snow shovel so that he could get his car out of his driveway.

Two weeks? That’s incredible.

Here we were walking through the woods, in short sleeves, and just 14 days earlier I had done a story on Harrisburg residents taking advantage of a snowstorm to engage in cross-country skiing.

That passage, or at least the interspersing of the seasons, is remarkable in Southern Illinois – which takes us back to my original premise.

Many times through the years we’ve speculated about the perfect living arrangements – a winter home in Southern Florida, perhaps Louisiana or Texas, someplace we could avoid piles of snow and freezing temperatures.

Following that southern winter, we’d follow the budding red buds and dogwoods back to Southern Illinois in an attempt to keep spring alive for months at a time. Think about it … it’s really a pleasant idea.