The Illinois Department of Natural Resources needs to steal a couple ideas from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

We spent the last week birding in southeast Texas, visiting several state parks in the process.

While I have plenty of issues with Texas’ politics, the state does their parks well.

At Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, we found ourselves in a wildlife blind constructed by the parks department. It was a sizeable structure, resembling a corn crib at my grandfather’s farm. The blind easily accommodates 6-8 people.

The building appears nondescript from the outside, but is really quite ingenious.

There were three benches inside the structure. The blind appeared to be fully enclosed upon entering, but we soon learned that most of the eight-inch boards were hinged. You could pull the boards inward and create a perfect viewing situation, whether seated or standing.

The blind was placed directly in front of a feeding/watering station.

There was a small pond, about the size of a backyard wading pool, a platform feeder and a couple suet feeders hanging there. The blind was a wildlife magnet.

We stayed for about 30 minutes and were entertained by about a dozen species of birds. There was rarely a time when there wasn’t a bird feeding, drinking or playing in the water. In the meantime, the birds seemed oblivious to our presence.

It was an outstanding experience. The blinds are a great way to introduce people to birding, especially children.

A friend of mine used to keep feeders stocked at Glen O. Jones Lake, with the permission of the site staff. The feeders attracted house finch, purple finch, various woodpeckers, brown creepers, brown thrashers, tufted titmice, white-breasted nuthatch and others.

The blinds would be inexpensive to build and the feeders would only need to be replenished every couple days. And, if Illinois were to follow the Texas example, the feeders are only filled through the winter months because of the ready availability of food in the spring and summer.

Having wildlife that accessible is a perfect way to spark an interest in visitors, particularly children.

The blinds would be perfect additions to places like Glen O. Jones, Ferne Clyffe State Park, Giant City State Park, Lake Murphysboro and nearly any state park in Southern Illinois.

Another nice feature of Bentsen-Rio Grande State Park is the small tram that runs every hour. The “tram” a glorified golf cart, has seating for about eight people. There are several stops throughout the park.

Visitors are able to take a complete lap on the tram, or be dropped off at various locations.

It may seem counterintuitive, the availability of the trams actually promotes the idea of walking from point to point. There were few cars parked within the interior of the park. People walked the tram route, knowing they could get a ride back to the parking lot, or simply to the next stop.

The trams might not be appropriate for every Illinois park, but the notion is thought-provoking.