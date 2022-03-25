Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: People told me this day would come

I was told this day would come.

As the years go by I find myself less and less interested in consumptive pursuits like hunting and fishing. I still enjoy an occasional day of fishing, but it’s been several years since one of my shotguns has seen the light of day.

I still admire the skills of hunters and anglers alike, but at this point of my life it’s more fun to simply photograph and observe nature.

Several people told me this day would come.

I remember talking waterfowl with the husband of a colleague nearly 30 years ago. “Now that I have enough money for a nice boat, a good gun and decoys, I’ve discovered I’d rather just take pictures of ducks,” he said.

Admittedly, I was skeptical … aren’t we all when we’re younger and an older person offers us some advice. However, his words perfectly describe my point in life.

Fast forward about 15 years, and I found myself in a bass boat with an accomplished guide and tournament fisherman. We were fishing a point off a small island when a bass hammered the lizard my buddy was throwing.

He dropped the bait in the water another half-dozen times, trying to elicit another bite. Then, totally out of character, we moved on, allowing the bass to swim another day.

“I’m just not as mad at them as I used to be,” the guide said.

Finally, another friend, a lifelong waterfowler, gave up hunting a couple years ago. The moment he decided to quit hunting occurred when a mallard drake he shot fell directly in front of the pit.

He reached out to grab the bird, which was still alive. My buddy said he imagined the duck saying, “Why did you do that? I just wanted to eat a little corn.”

Of course, everyone’s experience is different. No experience, in my opinion, is better than another. However, I think these stories debunk the notion that hunters and anglers relish the kill. Personally, I never found that to be the case.

Personally, I love turkey hunting (note present tense) because it forces you to be part of nature. Unless you are perfectly quiet, unless you are adequately camouflaged, you aren’t going to see a turkey.

In the meantime, you’ll see so much more. I’ve had birds attempt to land on my shoulders. I’ve seen bobcat and deer wander past, oblivious to my presence. I don’t think there is anything more breathtaking a human being can experience than blending seamlessly into nature.

And, to be in the woods as nature awakens is nearly indescribable – the sun peeking over the horizon, the chorus of frogs and the symphony of songbirds. It is a unique experience.

Duck hunting is a similar experience. Hearing the ducks feeding in flooded corn as you quietly make your way to the blind … the words at my disposal don’t allow me to adequately describe the emotions you feel.

And, taking an active role in the hunt adds a unique perspective. Your outlook, your attention to detail is markedly different when you have a shotgun in your hand. I wouldn’t trade those experiences for anything, and, hopefully, there is a turkey hunt or two in my future.

For now, however, I prefer shooting a Canon rather than a shotgun. I guess I’m just not as mad at them as I used to be either.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

