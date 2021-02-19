Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Perspective is an amazing thing

It’s about noon Monday as I type this.
It’s freezing outside. Snow is swirling around outside, to the point of giving the illusion of life inside a snow globe. As I walked through the house there were literally hundreds of birds at my feeders. Beau, our 11-year-old golden retriever was curled up on the couch and Charlotte, one of the two cats I reluctantly share this home with was stretched out on a spare bed.
Taking in this scene, I had to make an admission to myself: I may have been wrong about snow for 66 years.
Of course, perspective is important.
There is no reason I have to go outside, other than to take Beau out for his comfort about dark. It’s warm and toasty inside the house – we may even light a fire in the fireplace later this evening.
It dawned on me today, this is one of the benefits of retirement.
There’s no worries about driving through the snow to a distant game. My worst experience occurred 3-4 years ago driving home from a Sparta Mid-Winter Classic game. It had just begun to snow when I reached Sparta for the first game of the evening. By the time I walked out of the gym a couple hours later the world was white.
What was really white were my knuckles as I clenched the steering wheel. Normally, the drive from Sparta to Harrisburg takes two hours. On this night, it took more than four hours to reach home. I was physically and emotionally exhausted when I reached my front door.
And, if all the games are cancelled, I don’t have to worry about how to fill the sports pages for tomorrow. For the record, I’m also happy for my former colleagues who now have the technology to work remotely and don’t have to deal with dangerous road conditions.
With no need to do anything but sit tight and perhaps wrap a quilt around myself, I’ve come to the realization that snow isn’t so awful.
In fact, a good part of the morning has been spent walking from window to window, checking the birds at my feeders. Earlier this morning I refilled several feeders that had been emptied late yesterday afternoon. In the process, I scattered seeds just outside the back door, providing intimate looks at goldfinch, pine siskins, juncos and a fox sparrow, a first time visitor to our yard.
This snow is falling several days after a sleet storm turned our yard into a crunchy skating rink. This snow is covering up the protruding leaves, discarded bird seed and footprints. It really is a thing of beauty.
And, when you don’t have to travel, the sight of the swirling snow is quite peaceful. Although the cardinals probably aren’t that fond of the weather, my backyard appears to be aflame with bright red spots perched on snowy branches adjacent to the bird feeders.
The best part of this entire scenario – having the time to enjoy it, soak it in.