Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Perspective is an amazing thing

It’s about noon Monday as I type this.

It’s freezing outside. Snow is swirling around outside, to the point of giving the illusion of life inside a snow globe. As I walked through the house there were literally hundreds of birds at my feeders. Beau, our 11-year-old golden retriever was curled up on the couch and Charlotte, one of the two cats I reluctantly share this home with was stretched out on a spare bed.

Taking in this scene, I had to make an admission to myself: I may have been wrong about snow for 66 years.

Of course, perspective is important.

There is no reason I have to go outside, other than to take Beau out for his comfort about dark. It’s warm and toasty inside the house – we may even light a fire in the fireplace later this evening.

It dawned on me today, this is one of the benefits of retirement.

There’s no worries about driving through the snow to a distant game. My worst experience occurred 3-4 years ago driving home from a Sparta Mid-Winter Classic game. It had just begun to snow when I reached Sparta for the first game of the evening. By the time I walked out of the gym a couple hours later the world was white.