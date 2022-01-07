Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Pining for national park status

One of my favorite newspaper assignments was always recounting the top events of the past year.

Invariably, things take place that you’d never dream of just 365 days before. Last year, for instance, I would never have guessed that The Southern Illinoisan’s sports reporters would be writing an obituary for the Southern Illinois Miners.

Something I’ve never done was speculate as to what the top stories will be in the coming year. That’s entirely too risky.

However, one thing I hope happens in the next year is that momentum grows to make the Shawnee National Forest the nation’s 64th national park.

The notion only entered my head late in 2021 following a showing of Cade Bursell’s documentary “Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing.” The documentary outlines the local move to protect the Shawnee from clearcutting in the early 1990s.

After a 17-year moratorium on commercial logging in the forest, timber sales have resumed. Following a public showing of the documentary, panelists suggested that activists seen national park or national monument status for the forest in order to provide protection against future timber sales.

Changing the designation of the Shawnee National Forest would move the forest from the auspices of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and reposition it with the U.S. Department of the Interior. Mining and other extraction activities could then be curtailed.

Of course, it takes more than a phone call or email to local congress people to change the designation. National parks are established by congressional action.

With Illinois senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth recently supporting additional protections for Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, I’m hopeful they would carry water for the idea.

Again, a case has to be made more national park designation.

To be considered as a possible national park an area must possess nationally significant natural, cultural, or recreational resources; be a suitable and feasible addition to the system; and require direct NPS management instead of protection by some other governmental agency.

Frankly, that appears to be a case that can be made … convincingly.

If someone asks about significant natural resources, just call their attention to the quarter minted by the United States to honor the State of Illinois. They’ll find Camel Rock, one of the iconic locations within the Shawnee National Forest.

The roughly 273,000 acres of the Shawnee contain such notable locations as Inspiration Point, Bell Smith Springs and the Little Grand Canyon, just to name a few. That alone, appears to be a significant addition to the system.

And, while I’m dreaming here, it would be a great opportunity to get assistance for the Dog Tooth Bend area around Horseshoe Lake. Thousands of acres were inundated by flooding when the Len Small Levee was breached. Allowing this land to revert to wetlands would be an incredible fringe benefit.

In the few conversations I’ve had about this idea, the only objection is that people are under the impression that hunting is not allowed in national parks. That is not true. About one third of the areas under control of the National Park Service, including some national parks, allow hunting.

The change in designation should also have significant economic impact for Southern Illinois.

Personally, when we are traveling, we will be driving hours out of our way to visit a national park. It is just much more prestigious than a national forest or national wildlife refuge designation.

The national park designation indicates something truly special. The Shawnee fits that bill.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0