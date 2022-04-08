Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Practice patience, nature moves at its own pace

I like to think of myself as a patient person.

I like to think that because I admire patient people. Patience is a real virtue whether you’re a parent, a hunter, an angler, a teacher, a cook, an employee or an employer.

I like to think of myself as a patient person because, in reality, I’m anything but.

Oh, I’ve got a boatload of good intentions. It’s the execution that’s lacking.

I’ll go turkey hunting and tell myself the hunt is a process. The goal is to sit back and relax. The object, in part, is to manipulate nature, but nature will only be manipulated in its own time.

“Don’t push it,” I tell myself, “The turkey has nowhere to go. He doesn’t wear a watch or carry a phone.”

Yet, the moment I hear a hen clucking, I reach for my call and fire away. That’s not a formula for success.

Or, I’ll hear a bass blow up on a frog or a smaller fish in a brush pile or a tangle of lily pads. Common sense tells me to go after the bass with a lizard or a jig – take your time and slowly probe the area. Don’t cause the fish to move.

And, chances are, I’ll reach for a rod and reel rigged with a worm or jig. Actually, I might even make a cast or two before that nervous energy takes over. Without giving it a second thought, I’ll find myself flailing away at the aquatic cover with a spinner bait or crankbait.

It’s a character flaw.

I’m the same way about spring. I want it. I want it now.

And, I know better. I’ve been around the sun enough times to know that Mother Nature doesn’t adhere to the calendar on my wall. She moves at her own pace.

Bluebells are one of my favorite things about spring. That soft blue color is appealing. The unique shape intrigues me. And, when viewed from a distance a field of bluebells looks like a lake in a Monet painting. And, they are short-lived. You won’t find bluebells in June or July.

While going through some photographs from last year, I stumbled across some nice shots of bluebells taken at Iron Furnace in the Shawnee National Forest last year. Checking the time stamp on the photos, I found the pictures were taken April 8, 2021.

I remember the day perfectly. It was a relatively chilly day, slightly overcast. But, the stream flowing through Iron Furnace was surrounded by bluebells.

Looking at the calendar Monday, I saw it was April 4. “Close enough,” I thought, ignoring the fact that this hasn’t been the warmest or sunniest of springs.

When we arrived at Iron Furnace about 30 minutes later, it was evident I had jumped the gun. Sure, there were a few plants in bloom, but most were still budding and some hadn’t even set buds. I enjoyed the flowers in bloom, but the spectacle I had envisioned was still in the future.

If you take the drive to Iron Furnace this week, or even next week, it’s pretty much guaranteed you’ll see fields of bluebells in full bloom.

Note to self: When next April rolls around, take a deep breath and wait until the second week or April before going on the bluebell quest.

Who am I trying to kid? That’ll never happen.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

