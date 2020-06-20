Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Pritzker's lose-lose situation

Gov. Pritzker has been widely criticized by citizens and the business community for his cautious approach to the pandemic. Conversely, he has been consistent. It was recently announced the Illinois State Fair and the Du Quoin State Fair would be shelved for this year.

And it’s hard to argue with the results.

If you look at a map of the United States and study where the virus is spreading rapidly and where the illness is largely contained, it’s obvious Illinois is on the right side of the ledger.

Did that come at a financial cost? Absolutely. Businesses throughout the state are hurting. But the numbers don’t lie — Illinoisans are contracting the virus at a lower rate than most other states. That’s a difficult metric for people to wrap their heads around — if people aren’t getting sick, the situation seems less dire.

However, outbreaks in other states tell us the virus is still alive and kicking.

State Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville, noted a 41-page mitigation plan had been put together in an attempt to control the spread of the disease that included screening, one-way traffic and controlling the size of gatherings in the campground.