Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Pros and cons of all the rain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the pandemic keeping me close to home, my chronic complaining has become laser focused.

Despite the almost total isolation, I believe 99.9 percent of Southern Illinoisans would agree with me: Enough with the rain already.

For the past 10 days, it’s not a matter of if it will rain, but when. Our kayaks are poised at our garage door. If the rain persists, we’ll simply push them out the door and shoot downstream to downtown Harrisburg.

It’s been so wet, it’s hard to enjoy the outdoors. The few breaks in the rain leave only enough time to mow the lawn. This year mowing has been akin to painting San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. By the time you finish, it’s time to start over.

On the other hand, the consistent rain has transformed our backyard into the botanical paradise we pictured in our minds while planting flowers last spring.

Normally at this time of year the flowers would be showing the strain of unrelenting sun and drinks of water doled out by hoses and sprinklers. Not so this year.