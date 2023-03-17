I’m not sure I caught a fish last year.

Actually, I’m not even sure I went fishing.

In the last couple of years my balance has deteriorated considerably, so I’m positive I didn’t step in a boat last year. And, I don’t remember doing any bank fishing.

I also know that I won’t be spending a lot of time fishing this year. My life has changed in that regard. Not necessarily for the better, but it is reality.

Despite that fact, I found myself online earlier this week purchasing my 2023 combo hunting/fishing license. The transaction cost me $28.

The senior combination hunting/fishing license is just $13.50. In addition. I shelled out another $5.50 for a habitat stamp and made a minor $5.00 donation to the Illinois Conservation. The remainder was for handling fees.

Why make the purchase if I’m not going hunting or fishing?

First, hunting and fishing can be incredibly cheap entertainment. Many of my contemporaries fish 100 days or more a year. If, by some miracle, I was able to accomplish that, my license would cost $0.28 per trip, or probably about seven cents per hour.

What else can you do for seven cents an hour?

More importantly, purchasing a hunting and fishing license is an important investment in the sport and in nature itself. A percentage of money spent on Illinois hunting and fishing licenses is returned to the state to support wildlife and fishing programs.

The Wildlife Restoration Act, a federal program, adopted in 1937 laid the groundwork for the current system. Each year Illinois sportsmen spend about $2.1 billion on hunting and fishing costs. Anytime an angler, a hunter, a birder or a hiker buys a rod and reel, a set of binoculars, a pair of boots or a box of shotgun shells, they pay an excise tax on that equipment.

Through programs created by the Dingell-Johnson and Pittman-Robertson acts, funds are returned to the state. In 2022, $1.5 billion was returned to states for various wildlife programs.

Illinois got its first returns from the Wildlife Restoration Act in 1939. In the intervening years, more than $100 million has been collected. Funds have been used for land acquisition, bottomland forest restoration at the Cache River State Natural Area, enhancing hunting areas at Giant City State Park and creating wildlife food plots at Kinkaid Lake.

Although Illinois’ fiscal situation is on better footing than it was a decade ago, or even a year or two ago, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources still hasn’t recovered from the shoddy treatment it received during the George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich administrations.

The Sustainability Bill ushered through by Gov. Pat Quinn helped restore a measure of fiscal stability, but the additional funds provided by Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson are a difference maker for the state.

Currently, funds are being used to conduct fisheries studies on Illinois’ major rivers and boating access projects.

Purchasing a fishing license not only allows Illinois residents legal access to the bounty of our waters, but helps insure a future where younger generations can enjoy the sport. It’s just the right thing to do.