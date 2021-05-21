Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Pursuing the perfect wildlife photo

That’s why I enjoyed last week’s trip to the St. Louis Zoo.

We, my wife, my four-year-old grandson Will and I, spent a considerable amount of time in the zoo’s cypress swamp exhibit. The huge walk-through cage has dozens of birds roaming free – critters ranging from various species of ducks to yellow-crowned night herons.

And, with COVID-19 restrictions on attendance still in place, we had the cage largely to ourselves.

These conditions created a perfect photo practice scenario.

The birds are captive. They are used to humans walking around. Even if you screw up and get too close, it’s just a matter of walking to the other side of the cage. At the same time, you get to observe their behavior for extended periods.

Best of all, you get to work on your photo techniques – playing with lighting, angles and backgrounds. If you have a new camera, it’s an excellent place to work on settings. And, it’s all stress-free. If you miss the shot you want, you can always try again.