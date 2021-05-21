Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Pursuing the perfect wildlife photo

Wildlife photography has become wildly popular in the past few years, with good reason.
It’s a rewarding pursuit.
It forces you to spend time in nature. It is a learning experience. You learn about the critters that share your environment, where and when to find them.
It’s quite similar to hunting. You have to be stealthy. You have to understand your quarry. And, wearing a little camo doesn’t hurt. But, at the end of the day, there are no carcasses to clean. Your memories come home with you inside the camera.
Like hunting, your technique improves with practice. And, you change your expectations as you gather experience.
When I first picked up a camera several years ago, I focused on the larger birds – the egrets, herons, eagles and turkeys. Great blue herons and great egrets are common throughout Southern Illinois, and can readily be seen from a car while driving near lakes.
Now, thousands of photographs later, I enjoy chasing the little guys. Getting a crystal clear photograph of a tiny creature like a blue-gray gnatcatcher or a Nashville warbler is a big-time event for me. It can be exhilarating. It can be frustration.
Sometimes, it seems you will never take another quality photograph again. It’s like missing five free throws in a row – it gets in your head.
That’s why I enjoyed last week’s trip to the St. Louis Zoo.
We, my wife, my four-year-old grandson Will and I, spent a considerable amount of time in the zoo’s cypress swamp exhibit. The huge walk-through cage has dozens of birds roaming free – critters ranging from various species of ducks to yellow-crowned night herons.
And, with COVID-19 restrictions on attendance still in place, we had the cage largely to ourselves.
These conditions created a perfect photo practice scenario.
The birds are captive. They are used to humans walking around. Even if you screw up and get too close, it’s just a matter of walking to the other side of the cage. At the same time, you get to observe their behavior for extended periods.
Best of all, you get to work on your photo techniques – playing with lighting, angles and backgrounds. If you have a new camera, it’s an excellent place to work on settings. And, it’s all stress-free. If you miss the shot you want, you can always try again.
Within 30 minutes, I got hundreds of shots of redheads preening, canvasbacks feeding and ruddy ducks males swimming around in their gaudy breeding plumage. There were also hooded mergansers, pintail, wood ducks and northern shovelers. In the wild, it would have taken days, if not weeks, to get that many quality shots.
Obviously, it would be unethical to use these photos without noting that the birds were in a captive situation when the pictures were taken. However, there are plenty of shots that can be used for identification purposes when the birds are spotted in their natural habitat.
Conversely, I can study the photos to see which angles best depict the coloring and markings. It was like taking a master class in wildlife photography. For me, it would be worth the 2.5 hour drive to spend an hour or so in the exhibit.
And, after struggling to get quality photos in the past couple weeks, it was just encouraging to look at the crisp images. It was a shot of confidence.
Best of all, there are going to be a lot of quality shots appearing on my computer slideshow in coming days.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.