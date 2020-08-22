Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Remembering environmental activist Joe Glisson

After spending most of the last two weeks close to home, we ventured out Sunday for a series of grand adventures. OK, grand might be in the eye of the beholder, but we saw some amazing things.

First, we visited the massive zinnia field at Rendleman’s Orchard near Alto Pass. Walking through the bright red, yellow, orange, pink and lavender flowers is like being inside a kaleidoscope where everyone is wearing tie-died t-shirts.

But, that’s just the beginning. There were hummingbirds everywhere. Goldfinches flitted about and there seemed to be a butterfly – including a personal favorite, zebra swallowtails – on every flower.

Then, on a drive through Trail of Tears State Forest, we turned a corner and spooked a bald eagle eating carrion. The massive bird took to the air, soaring right past our car. Then, we drove the Grand Tower levee road where we were fortunate enough to see a white ibis.

We capped off the day with a 90-minute float in our kayaks on Harrisburg Lake. The air was cool, the water was calm, but the evening was punctuated by the sight of three osprey and a pair of black-crowned night herons.

We stayed close to home, but the day ranks up there with any vacation day I’ve ever had.