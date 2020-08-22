Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Remembering environmental activist Joe Glisson

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of the outdoors:
RIP Joe Glisson: Joe Glisson, an environmental activist in Southern Illinois for decades, recently passed away in Florida.
Glisson’s name may have faded from the memory of many, but for years Glisson was a force of nature. It can be reasonably argued that the Shawnee National Forest looks the way it does today because of Joe Glisson.
Glisson was a vocal opponent of clear-cutting in the Shawnee back in the 1990s. With several other activists in the area, Glisson used the court system to halt the timber sales. A decade or so later, he was instrumental in reining in the unfettered equestrian usage in the forest.
Because of his intervention, equestrian trails were improved and horses were banned from some of the forests more sensitive ecological areas.
“I learned that citizens like Joe Glisson and myself can have an impact on public land management,” said Sam Stearns, one of Glisson’s compatriots over the years.
Although Glisson’s name likely won’t appear on any monuments in the forest, he helped shape what we have today.
Stay-cation: With COVID-19 still dictating our personal lives, nature becomes a more important feature of our daily lives.
After spending most of the last two weeks close to home, we ventured out Sunday for a series of grand adventures. OK, grand might be in the eye of the beholder, but we saw some amazing things.
First, we visited the massive zinnia field at Rendleman’s Orchard near Alto Pass. Walking through the bright red, yellow, orange, pink and lavender flowers is like being inside a kaleidoscope where everyone is wearing tie-died t-shirts.
But, that’s just the beginning. There were hummingbirds everywhere. Goldfinches flitted about and there seemed to be a butterfly – including a personal favorite, zebra swallowtails – on every flower.
Then, on a drive through Trail of Tears State Forest, we turned a corner and spooked a bald eagle eating carrion. The massive bird took to the air, soaring right past our car. Then, we drove the Grand Tower levee road where we were fortunate enough to see a white ibis.
We capped off the day with a 90-minute float in our kayaks on Harrisburg Lake. The air was cool, the water was calm, but the evening was punctuated by the sight of three osprey and a pair of black-crowned night herons.
We stayed close to home, but the day ranks up there with any vacation day I’ve ever had.
Birds 1, Government 0: Birds, the environment and simple morality earned a victory recently when a federal judge threw out a Trump administration decision to rollback provisions of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
The administration wanted to change the interpretation of the law so that only purposeful killing of birds would be illegal. If that had been the case, British Petroleum would not have been liable for a lot of the environmental damage created by the Deepwater Horizon fiasco.
Eight states, the Audubon Society and other environmental groups fought the Trump administration’s interpretation in court.
The judge’s ruling says it all, “It is not only a sin to kill a mockingbird, it is also a crime. That has been the letter of the law for the past century. But if the Department of the Interior has its way, many mockingbirds and other migratory birds that delight people and support ecosystems throughout the country will be killed without legal consequence.”
The fact that his had to go to court is chilling. The Department of Interior should be carrying the ball for our wildlife.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!