Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Remembering our dog Beau

Beau chose us to be his parents about 12 years ago.

It was a moment I’ll never forget.

It was a cold, rainy October night. Beau was huddled in the sheltered corner of an outdoor pen with his mother and 7-8 siblings. None of the dogs acknowledged our presence, but one tiny puppy. He made his way across the pen to greet us.

It was love at first sight. And, for the next 12 years Beau never ceased to shower us with his unconditional love.

Beau breathed his last breath Tuesday, and the world is a lesser place.

If I was limited to one word to describe Beau, it would be gentle. Although not much of a gambler, I’d be willing to bet there was never a more gentle soul to ever inhabit this earth.

After we brought Beau home a few weeks later, he would spend his early puppy days at my wife’s business, a flower and gift shop. The idea was that Beau would stay in the office away from the customers, but that just wasn’t in his nature.

One day he escaped the office, making his way into the shop. There, he found a cache of stuffed animals and selected a chicken. Most puppies wrestle, bite and throw their toys around, literally knocking the stuffing out of them.

Not Beau.

He carried that chicken around for a dozen years. It’s gotten a bit tattered over the years. There are a few stitches here and there, but until his final days Beau would walk around the house carrying the chicken. More often than not, he slept with it by his side. The chicken now holds a place of honor in our home.

Beau lived to share his love. Beau firmly believed that the job of every human being on this earth was to show him affection. And, there was no way to stop Beau from reciprocating.

Nearly every night for the past 12-plus years, Beau would sleep on the floor beside our bed.

When he’d hear us stirring in the morning, he’d come to the bedside and paw at us. Most mornings he just wanted to hear a gentle “Good morning” and get a couple scratches behind the ear. Other mornings, he was more insistent and wouldn’t leave our sides until he was part of a group hug.

Beau was also a survivor. He lived through the Feb. 29, 2012 Harrisburg tornado. He was about two years old at the time, and his exuberance in greeting visitors was sometimes bothersome with contractors in our house for several months.

Finally, one evening when Beau was forcing a carpenter to pet him I said, “Go to your room.” To my surprise, Beau trotted to our bedroom, plopped down on the floor next to the bed and stayed there until the man left.

He was amazing like that.

When we turned off the television at night, Beau would get up off the floor and head to the bedroom. When I got a certain jacket out of the closet, he’d head to the door and wait for me to take him outside.

I don’t remember Beau ever barking in anger, except at squirrels, which further endeared him to me.

If there was a second word to describe Beau, it is exuberant.

He lived life to the fullest. There was no reason to walk through life if you could run. And, run he did. Get Beau in an open field, he’d run until exhausted. We’re not talking jogging here, we’re talking full-blown sprints with 90-degree turns, his big tongue hanging out the corner of his mouth.

And, he never met a smell he didn’t like. I used to joke about his insistence on smelling every blade of grass. At times we didn’t go on walks, we went on extended sniffs.

Now, it’s over. He’s gone. Twelve years disappeared in a blink. Time flies when you’re in love.