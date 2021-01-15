Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Remembering the great Jack Ehresman

I was a newcomer to the outdoor writing community when hired by The Southern Illinoisan in the late 1980s.

Back in those golden days, when the State of Illinois wasn’t destitute, the Illinois Department of Conservation, as it was then known, sponsored outdoor writers’ conferences.

The three-day events were typically held at state parks throughout the state. Writers would spend half of each day with a guide, hunting or fishing. The rest of the day was spent in classroom sessions with state biologists, tourism officials or land managers.

Professionally, the conferences were great. The three days would generate a month worth of stories and a year’s worth of story ideas.

Most importantly, the conference also promoted personal growth – although the program referred to it as dinner and hospitality room. Initially, the hospitality room was a bit overwhelming. There would be 40-50 writers, none of which were familiar to me.

However, through the powers of observation it soon became clear, there were two giants in the room – John Husar of the Chicago Tribune and Jack Ehresman of the Peoria Journal Star.