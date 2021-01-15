Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Remembering the great Jack Ehresman

I was a newcomer to the outdoor writing community when hired by The Southern Illinoisan in the late 1980s.
Back in those golden days, when the State of Illinois wasn’t destitute, the Illinois Department of Conservation, as it was then known, sponsored outdoor writers’ conferences.
The three-day events were typically held at state parks throughout the state. Writers would spend half of each day with a guide, hunting or fishing. The rest of the day was spent in classroom sessions with state biologists, tourism officials or land managers.
Professionally, the conferences were great. The three days would generate a month worth of stories and a year’s worth of story ideas.
Most importantly, the conference also promoted personal growth – although the program referred to it as dinner and hospitality room. Initially, the hospitality room was a bit overwhelming. There would be 40-50 writers, none of which were familiar to me.
However, through the powers of observation it soon became clear, there were two giants in the room – John Husar of the Chicago Tribune and Jack Ehresman of the Peoria Journal Star.
It wasn’t that they were the loudest voices in the room – they weren’t. It wasn’t that they dominated the conversations – they didn’t. Instead, you could see the other writers gravitate toward them, bouncing ideas off them. To be acknowledged by Ehresman or Husar was an affirmation of belonging.
Personally, the two men couldn’t be more different. Husar, although engaging personally, always assumed a businesslike attitude. Although his hearty laugh could fill a room, John’s visage showed he meant business.
Jack, on the other hand, it was rare to see him without his trademark grin. Although disarming personally, Ehresman was always taking mental notes. Like all good writers, Jack recognized the story behind the headlines.
The two-men quickly became my mentors, men I aspired to be like professionally. In time, both became friends. Both were charter members of the Illinois Outdoors Hall of Fame.
Husar died entirely too young – he was inducted into the hall posthumously. Jack, regrettably, died last week at the age of 87. To those unfamiliar with his work, Jack’s passing is a big deal. When he retired from the Journal-Star more than 20 years ago, Gov. Jim Edgar marked the occasion with a proclamation declaring the date “Jack Ehresman Day.”
It was a well-deserved honor.
I learned of Jack’s death through Twitter. Immediately, I got online and searched Jack’s name. There were already stories online marking his passing. There were also personal stories from Jack’s friends, attesting to his writing abilities, but, more importantly highlighting his love of nature and his love of a good time.
Jack created legends in the Peoria area through his writing. I had the good fortune of fishing with one of those gentlemen, an Illinois River fishing guide nicknamed “Big Knobs.” I don’t recall why that moniker was bestowed upon him. I just remember raucous conversation and catching a nice mess of sauger.
Ehresman also wrote about duck hunters putting mannequins in their duck blinds to keep intruders out when the blinds weren’t in use. Like all the good ones, Jack was a legend in everyone’s mind but his own.
Journalistic, story-telling ability aside, it was Jack’s legendary kindness and friendliness I remember best. A mutual acquaintance introduced us at the first outdoor writers’ conference I attended. From that day forward, I was always invited to have a drink at Jack’s table – and make no doubt about it, wherever he was seated, that was “Jack’s table.”
Jack’s health had been poor the last several years. I hadn’t seen him in a long time. Yet, a keen sense of loss came with his passing, for myself and the State of Illinois.
