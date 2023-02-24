Remember the first fish you ever caught?

That was the question on Twitter recently.

I’m not sure that the first fish I ever caught, and the first fish I can remember catching are the same. But, that first memory of catching a fish is fairly vivid.

I was fishing with two of my uncles at grandpa’s pond. Pond might be a slight exaggeration for that water hole. It was probably about half the size of a football field.

After digging a can of worms, the prerequisite for Fishing 101, we carried several cane poles to the pond. It was a warm sunny, spring day, so we sat on the east bank to soak up the afternoon sun.

Admittedly, the concept of fishing wasn’t as exciting as I imagined. We flipped the worm-filled hook, with a massive red and white bobber attached a couple feet above the hook, about 10-12 feet into the water.

Then, we sat. No one had explained to me that cane pole fishing was essentially a waiting game.

Fortunately, the pond was filled with hungry, albeit small, bullheads. It didn’t take long before the bobber was bouncing around the surface of the water. The tiny bullheads couldn’t muster enough strength to submerge the plastic float.

Indecisiveness on my part allowed several bullheads to escape with a hearty lunch. Finally, I accepted the premise that a westbound bobber was my cue to set the hook.

I can’t pretend to actually remember the sensation of setting the hook, but my mind’s eye can see the tiny catfish becoming airborne and swinging toward me on the string pendulum. Somehow, I managed to avoid taking a fish to the face. One of the uncles was able to corral the fish before it flopped into the water.

At that point I was given the lesson all catfish anglers need to learn to avoid being “finned.” Place your thumb and a finger over the fish’s head and behind the pectoral fins. I’m 100% certain that wasn’t the terminology used that day. Once you have a firm grip, slide your hand behind the fish’s head and lower the dorsal fin with the palm of your hand.

If memory serves me correctly, the cautionary tales of being finned dissuaded me from actually picking up the fish.

I’m guessing I was four or five at the time. And, in just a couple years, I spent a considerable amount of time drowning worms in the pond or in nearby Beaver Creek.

Coincidentally, grandpa’s pond is also where I had my first swimming experience. It was memorable, but not pleasurable.

I had never been in a real bath tub before. My experience with water, other than drinking it, was limited. We lived in an old farmhouse with no indoor plumbing. Baths were taken in small round galvanized tubs. The water had to be hand-carried to the tubs, so our baths were just a couple inches deep.

However, I had seen lots of Tarzan movies.

So, just like Tarzan, I peeled off my shoes and shirt and dove straight into the water, which was just a couple feet deep. No one had prepared me for the sensation of water rushing through my nose and filling my sinuses.

I came out of the water hacking and coughing, something I’d never seen Tarzan do. It was an inauspicious introduction to the sport and probably explains why I’ve always enjoyed fishing more than swimming – even if it meant facing the prospect of getting finned.