Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Resolutions from a semi-retired man

One of the perks of retirement, or at least semi-retirement, is the opportunity to think about the future.

Younger people frequently don’t have that option. Their lives are consumed by work and family. Twenty years ago, my daily goal was to survive. Looking ahead meant wondering what new chaos tomorrow would bring.

Having said that, I’m on the verge of making New Year’s resolutions for the first time in my life.

Not the typical resolutions, I know better than that. My weight will stay about what it is. I like ice cream and soda too much to think that my high school weight is attainable.

I can’t give up smoking or chewing. I’ve never indulged in either habit.

Drinking?

I don’t believe the 2-3 weekly Manhattans I allow myself are harmful in any way.

The closest thing I have to an actual resolution is to do more fishing.

Which in my case would mean, go fishing at least once this year. Somehow, the entire year of 2022 passed without me wetting a line. I’m not exactly sure how that happened.

Several fishing outings were planned, or at least talked about, yet, I didn’t catch a single fish all year. It’s probably been since my college days when I was consumed with softball and golf since that happened.

Granted, there are other distractions these days, but I offer no excuses. Hopefully, that won’t happen again.

My other “plans” for 2023 are more general, less personal.

I really want to see the scope of Clean SoIL expand this year. Clean SoIL is an organization Glenn Poshard and I founded in 2020 to fight litter in Southern Illinois.

This past year was a wonderful year for the organization. We held several major roadside cleanups and there are at least five on the calendar for next year. In addition, we continue to work with the Southern Illinois University School of Education on a curriculum that highlights the need for a clean environment and the costs of littering. Young people are the future.

There are two other goals within Clean SoIL I’d like to see come to fruition this year.

I plan to contact the friends groups of various state parks and national wildlife refuges this year to coordinate our clean-up efforts, hopefully on Earth Day. What a great statement that would make, to see volunteers throughout the region cleaning up OUR parks and refuges on the same day.

Secondly, I’d love to see Clean SoIL partner with the SIU athletic department to promote a cleaner Southern Illinois. In my opinion, there would be no higher profile partner than Saluki athletics. Nearly everyone, from one to 92, in Southern Illinois relates to one of the Saluki athletic teams.

On New Year’s Day, youngsters from throughout the region lined the basketball court at Banterra Center to slap hands with Saluki basketball players during team introductions. If their heroes told them not to litter, I suspect they’d take that to heart.

Finally, I plan to continue to encourage the idea of the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve.

It’s the next logical step for Southern Illinois and the Shawnee National Forest and Illinois’ best idea. Those of us working on the project have a set of goals established for 2023. Hopefully, they will come to fruition.

A national park would be good for the economy, the forest and our way of life.

I’m sure I’ll think of more things when I’m out fishing.