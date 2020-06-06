Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Returning to nature as the parks reopen

In 1970 Joni Mitchell sang these words, “You don’t know what you got til it’s gone.”
Fifty years later, Americans are re-learning that sentiment. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping the majority of us tethered to our homes for a couple months, many Americans discovered, or re-discovered, the joys of nature.
That became obvious last week when talking to Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Calvin Beckmann and Chris McGinness, site superintendents of Giant City and Fort Massac state parks, respectively.
Beckmann and McGinness talked about the crowds that gathered when they opened the gates to their parks a couple of weeks ago. They talked about people dying to walk the trails, to soak in the sun and just enjoy the outdoors.
Both site superintendents said the vast majority of park visitors did their best to embrace social distancing. They were just happy to be outside and enjoy the bounty of beauty that is Southern Illinois.
Callahan confirmed that the local reaction to park openings was universal throughout Illinois. After spending weeks indoors staring at the four walls, people were just thrilled to get outside again.
In the meantime, “The New York Times” ran an fascinating story recently detailing a surge in birdwatching. Suddenly deprived of concerts, museums, bars, restaurants, baseball, basketball and hockey people started to discover the joys of birding.
The article talked about apartment dwellers watching birds from their apartment windows. It noted people started caring about the critters they were seeing, and have seen on a regular basis. Instead of taking the birds for granted, they wanted to learn their names, habits and other pertinent information.
To me, none of this is anecdotal. It’s personal experience.
Through the pandemic, the outdoors has been a refuge. While state parks were closed for several weeks, my wife and I visited remote areas of the Shawnee National Forest and took leisurely drives through the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
Refuge visitation skyrocketed during the time state parks remained closed.
And, although I frequently receive emails and texts about outdoor-related items, the volume has increased significantly this spring. It’s a wonderful thing.
And, it came as a real relief to me when all state parks opened their gates last weekend. I had been suffering from a severe case of Mermet deprivation. We spent eight hours last Friday walking/driving through Mermet and Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area.
Neither disappointed. The wildlife apparently missed us too. (OK, I know that is hokum, but I’m a romantic at heart. Give me this moment.)
Through it all, there have been some remarkable personal wildlife moments.
While sitting around the campfire early Monday morning, a female American redstart visited. She landed on a stack of firewood, not eight feet from my chair. I sat motionless as she flitted about her business. It was the closest I’d ever been to one of these delicate little warblers.
She made a couple more visits before we discovered her purpose. The redstart was collecting spider webs from the stacked wood and taking it back to her nest.
It was a rare moment – I was enthralled while learning and I never got out of my chair.
Let’s just hope this re-awakening to nature withstands the re-opening of other distractions. We’ll all be better for it.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
