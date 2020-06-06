Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Returning to nature as the parks reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1970 Joni Mitchell sang these words, “You don’t know what you got til it’s gone.”

Fifty years later, Americans are re-learning that sentiment. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping the majority of us tethered to our homes for a couple months, many Americans discovered, or re-discovered, the joys of nature.

That became obvious last week when talking to Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Calvin Beckmann and Chris McGinness, site superintendents of Giant City and Fort Massac state parks, respectively.

Beckmann and McGinness talked about the crowds that gathered when they opened the gates to their parks a couple of weeks ago. They talked about people dying to walk the trails, to soak in the sun and just enjoy the outdoors.

Both site superintendents said the vast majority of park visitors did their best to embrace social distancing. They were just happy to be outside and enjoy the bounty of beauty that is Southern Illinois.

Callahan confirmed that the local reaction to park openings was universal throughout Illinois. After spending weeks indoors staring at the four walls, people were just thrilled to get outside again.