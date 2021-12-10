Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Revere history at Cahokia Mounds

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is one of those rare places in the universe where you can feel a higher power standing next to you.

I’ve had that feeling at Millstone Bluff in Southern Illinois, standing at the rim of Crater Lake in Oregon, reading Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. and walking the grounds at Cahokia Mounds Sunday.

The feeling at Cahokia is almost inexplicable.

You are standing at the site of one of the great cities of early America, the seat of a civilization to rival the Mayas, Incas and Aztecs, yet, the 20,000 people that once called Cahokia home disappeared, leaving little trace but 120 mounds.

Walking amid the mounds there is a feeling of wonder. How did a settlement of that size survive for nearly 300 years (900-1200 AD) without modern technology? How did they all feed themselves, clothe themselves?

Archeological digs over the years have answered a lot of those questions. We know it was a largely agrarian society. We know they planted corn and squash. We know they gathered nuts and berries and hunted and fished the vast flood plains of the Mississippi River.

Yet, there are so many things we don’t know.

Why exactly did they choose Cahokia as the site of their city? What caused the decline of Cahokia? And, where exactly did all the people go once Cahokia was abandoned?

And, there are even more basic things we don’t know.

The people that inhabited Cahokia were part of the Mississippian peoples, but no one knows which of the modern tribes of Native Americans can trace their ancestry back to the people of Cahokia. And, scientists believe their language was of the Siousan family.

But, it just seems strange not to have more knowledge of this civilization, of this major city – one of the largest of medieval times. Oddly enough, we know more about how they lived, than who they were.

Archeologists have recovered tools and pottery. We know many of the people lived in thatched huts. They wove carpets and wall hangings from cattails and other plants common to the area. We know they produced more corn and squash than was necessary to sustain themselves, storing the surplus in above ground granaries.

But, not knowing who they were and where they went is haunting. Did they want to leave little trace behind? Or, did they leave just enough behind that they trusted we would eventually learn about their lives? Or, were they too wrapped up in surviving day-to-day life that legacy never occurred to them?

Yet, walking among the 70 remaining mounds, there were once 120, on the 2,200-acre site you can’t help but feel in awe of what the built. There is a sense of solemnity in the place. Most visitors stroll slowly, almost reverently through the grounds, their conversations subdued.

Senators Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have asked President Joe Biden to make Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site part of the National Park System. That designation is well-deserved for cultural and historic reasons, and would offer additional protection for the site.

If you haven’t visited the site, I would strongly urge you to do so. Located off I-255 just east of St. Louis, it can be reached in about two hours from nearly any location in Southern Illinois.

Climb to the top of Monk’s Mound to get a commanding view of the remains of the ancient city. Tour the amazing interpretive center to get a firsthand look at life in medieval America. It’s an exhilarating, spiritual experience.

The site is open daily. The interpretive center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

