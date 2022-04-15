Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Rotary Club president organizes against littering

You never know when you’ll reach your tipping point.

Melinda Dovell of Harrisburg grew up in a family that despised the concept of littering. Her father taught her at an early age that tossing litter along the roadside is simply unacceptable behavior. To this day, the idea of thoughtlessly tossing a can, bag or bottle out of her car is reprehensible.

“You should see the inside of my car,” she said with a laugh.

And, while she has always done her part personally to keep the environment clean, Dovell was never pushed into activism.

“I don’t litter,” she said. “My husband doesn’t litter. I’ve always grown up in that mindset. That’s something I’ve always been passionate about.”

It was a cow that pushed her over the edge.

Dovell, the president-elect of the Harrisburg Rotary Club, recently attended a Rotary training session in Effingham. At some point during the drive, she spotted a cow in a pasture along the roadway eating a plastic shopping bag.

That was her Howard Beale moment. Beale is a fictional character portrayed by Peter Finch in the 1976 movie “Network.” When Beale reached his breaking point, he famously screamed “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore.”

Now, Dovell didn’t use that colorful language in our weekend conversation, but the sentiment is clearly there. She wants to turn that outrage into action.

Just a bit of background, one of the goals of Rotary International has been to raise money for polio research. The service organization has raised $50 million over the years. And, philanthropist Bill Gates chipped in with a 2-to-1 match.

That $150 million has gone a long way to make the disease disappear. As a result, Rotary began searching for another cause and, thankfully, chose the environment.

It didn’t take long for Dovell to devise a plan.

During the Rotary training session she bumped into Rex Piper of Herrin, an old friend, who happens to be the president-elect of the Herrin Rotary. They agreed that a Herrin vs. Harrisburg anti-litter campaign would get their presidential terms off to great starts.

They haven’t settled on a date yet, but they’re setting their sights on late May. But, Dovell isn’t stopping there. She would like to get at least three other Rotary Clubs involved in the clean-up … as a first step.

In five years, she wants every Rotary Club in District 6510, roughly the southern third of the state to take part in an annual cleanup day.

“I want my club to go out and be people of action,” Dovell said. “That’s what Rotary is supposed to be.”

To which I might add, “Amen.”

Dovell’s plan, her vision and her enthusiasm, might be just what Southern Illinois needs to rebuild the momentum created when the Clean SOIL program was unveiled last year. Clean SOIL has made great progress in the past year of creating an educational program for our schools, but lacked the structure to be able to organize large-scale cleanups.

Rotary’s networks of clubs can certainly provide that structure. And, perhaps that fervor will spread to the Lions, Elks, Moose and all other critters.

Personally, I wish Dovell and the Rotary great success. If they can take the lead on this pressing issue, it will be a win-win for all of us. Watch this space for more clean-up details.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0