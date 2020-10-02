Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Saying goodbye to my fishing boat

Crawling down the ladder that morning I realized bouncing around a 14-foot boat was no longer wise. When I watched a friend drive off with the boat a couple months later, there was a sense of loss, a sense that was quickly replaced by the appreciation for the additional space now available in the carport.

In retrospect, the boat was never used as much as I would have liked. My lifestyle (job) just didn’t allow for it.

To me, fishing is like baseball. There is no time limit.

If there were a couple free hours at my disposal, I’d rather golf. Quitting times are built in. If you have a short block of time, you play nine. If most of the day is open, it’s 18. And, when the round is over, you pack up and go home with no regrets.

Fishing is different.

Once you’re on the water, time should cease to exist. The concept of having to leave at a specific time took all the fun out of fishing. The reasons to quit fishing should have nothing to do with time.

You quit when it gets dark. You quit when mosquitoes become intolerable. You quit because you haven’t had a bite in two hours. Or, you quit when you realized it’s going to take you more than an hour to clean the fish in the livewell.