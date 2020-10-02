Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Saying goodbye to my fishing boat

The decision to sell my fishing boat was bittersweet.
I bought the boat, a 14-foot Lowe jonboat with a 9.9-Mercury outboard a couple decades ago. To be sure, it was a modest boat, but it was perfect for my needs, fishing small lakes like Glen O. Jones.
In the early days, the boat got quite a bit of use.
However, once I accepted the sports editor’s position at The Southern Illinoisan my fishing time disappeared. There was rarely a day without some sort of obligation to the newspaper. And, on those rare days off there were family obligations, yard work and other pursuits.
So, for years the boat sat there under my carport.
I didn’t realize just how neglected the boat had been until I decided to sell it. While cleaning the boat I noticed the last state registration was from 2013. That means the boat hadn’t touched water in seven years.
When I retired in December, one of my first thoughts was that I’d get reacquainted with the boat.
Unfortunately, that just wasn’t going to work out. Over the past few years I had become aware that my sense of balance was deteriorating. The extent of that deterioration became crystal clear one spring day when I climbed onto the roof of my house to clear it of limbs.
Crawling down the ladder that morning I realized bouncing around a 14-foot boat was no longer wise. When I watched a friend drive off with the boat a couple months later, there was a sense of loss, a sense that was quickly replaced by the appreciation for the additional space now available in the carport.
In retrospect, the boat was never used as much as I would have liked. My lifestyle (job) just didn’t allow for it.
To me, fishing is like baseball. There is no time limit.
If there were a couple free hours at my disposal, I’d rather golf. Quitting times are built in. If you have a short block of time, you play nine. If most of the day is open, it’s 18. And, when the round is over, you pack up and go home with no regrets.
Fishing is different.
Once you’re on the water, time should cease to exist. The concept of having to leave at a specific time took all the fun out of fishing. The reasons to quit fishing should have nothing to do with time.
You quit when it gets dark. You quit when mosquitoes become intolerable. You quit because you haven’t had a bite in two hours. Or, you quit when you realized it’s going to take you more than an hour to clean the fish in the livewell.
Quitting at 11 a.m.? That doesn’t register.
There is nothing more frustrating than hurrying to have fun. I couldn’t handle the pressure. When fishing under a time limit, I wanted every cast to be perfect. Getting hung up on rocks or submerged branches was infuriating. Backlashes made me apoplectic, and don’t even talk to me about having to re-tie a bait.
It just wasn’t fun – at least it wasn’t enough fun to get me on the water regularly.
There are times I miss having the boat, it always represented possibilities. Those thoughts usually come around when I am tending the meat on the grill – the grill sitting in the same spot the boat used to occupy.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
