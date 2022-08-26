Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Seasonal clues show fall is coming to Southern Illinois

The signs are subtle, but they are undeniable.

I just started picking up on them in the past week.

Southern Illinois has entered the seasonal transition from summer to fall. That is something of a paradox for me. Although not a fan of winter, the four distinct seasons we experience is one of the reasons I enjoy living here.

The first clue that summer’s curtain is closing came in the form of acorn bits on my driveway. There are two massive oak trees that serve as sentries for my front door. Nearly every morning there are leaves, small branches or even galls on the driveway.

So, the scattered acorn bits didn’t register for a couple days.

A couple days later, the scattered bits had been replaced by hundreds of jagged acorn husks. Then, it dawned on me – squirrels are cutting. As regular readers know, squirrels are my sworn enemy. However, I hadn’t thought of the fuzzy tree rats for months.

This summer our bird feeding has been restricted to hummingbirds. Without the treasure trove of a sunflower buffet, the yard has been largely escaped the hairy locust plague.

They’re back.

The buckeye tree next to my neighbor’s driveway provided another clue.

While having breakfast on the deck the other morning I noticed an odd color through the fence. It was so out of place it warranted investigation. Peering over the fence it was clearly visible that the buckeye tree is already turning.

The buckeye is one of the first trees to turn colors and shed its leaves. I’ve known that for years. Yet, every year it comes as something of a surprise that the process begins in late August. That just seems entirely too early, something of an “only the good die young" moment.

Because it has been such a wet summer, or at least a summer of timely rains, the impending changing of the seasons has been camouflaged.

Normally as we endure the dog days of August, watering the grass and flowers replaces mowing as the primary yard work. Not so in 2022. For only the second time this summer, the front yard won’t get mowed this week. And, Saturday was just the second time a considerable part of the morning was spent watering flowers.

Yet, the cut acorns and the browning of the buckeye are clear indications that the air conditioner will soon be turned off. That is actually one of my favorite things about fall – the two or three weeks when you can open your windows and replace re-circulated air with the scents and sounds of the outdoors.

And, there is something invigorating about stepping outside in the morning and feeling the crispness of a fall morning. Much as I hate to admit it, there is something of an emotional and physical renewal in the knowledge that the onerous heat and humidity of summer are behind us.

On the other hand, the darkness, cold and drab nature of winter is totally unappealing. But, it’s all part of the package of living in Southern Illinois. So, for now, it’s focus on the positive and enjoy and wonders of autumn.