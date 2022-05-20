Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Setting out for national park sights

“Travel, I’ve done my share man. I’ve been everywhere.” -- Geoff Mack

Unlike the man in the country song, I haven’t been everywhere … but, I’m trying.

In fact, I haven’t been to all of the 90 locations mentioned in this song, made famous by both Hank Snow and Johnny Cash.

The song tells the story of a truck driver picking up a hitchhiker along a dusty highway. The driver asks the hitchhiker if “He’d ever seen a road with so much dust and sand.”

To which the hitchhiker replies, “I’ve crossed the deserts bare, man, I’ve breathed the mountain air.” He then goes on to lists the cities, towns and places he’s been, “Crater Lake for Pete’s sake, I’ve been everywhere.”

Interestingly enough, Geoff Mack was an Australian. He had either traveled extensively in the United States, or had done considerable research.

I’ve always been envious of the hitchhiker, having the freedom to travel from Costa Rica, to Cadillac, Hackensack and Fond du Lac. There is something freeing about shaking off the shackles of home and setting out to see the country.

And, what better place to do that than America?

As a kid, my family wasn’t in a position to travel. My parents took us to see many of the historic sites and places in Illinois, but they lacked the time and resources to pack us into the car and “see the world.”

I’ve been playing catch up as an adult. And, frankly, that’s fine. I’m sure the appreciation of where I’ve been runs deeper than it would have as a teenager.

In the past couple decades, I’ve visited many of the major cities in the United States – Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Tampa, New Orleans, Phoenix and Santa Fe just to name a few.

Other than Washington, D.C., there is really no desire to return to any of them.

On the other hand, the memories my wife and I have made at national parks around the country are too numerous to mention. We’ve been to 25 national parks, and later this summer we will add Badlands National Park and Wind Cave National Park to that list.

Some experiences have been better than others, but each park we have been to provided inspirational moments, from watching calving glaciers at Glacier Bay in Alaska or coming face-to-face with a wolf at Yellowstone.

And, there are parks I’d love to return to. I don’t think I appreciated the true beauty of Acadia National Park in Maine when I first visited. The scenery of Yosemite National Park in Oregon was unsurpassed. And, the Everglades is an experience that cannot be duplicated anywhere in the United States.

Alas, I’m not sure there is enough time to return, not with places yet to be seen.

There are places that beckon, places like Big Bend National Park in Texas, California’s Death Valley and Great Sand Dunes in Colorado. Hopefully, they get crossed off the bucket list soon.

Speaking of bucket lists, when we visit South Dakota later this summer, that will be my 45th state. Curiously enough, I could probably knock off the other five in an afternoon – Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maryland.

Granted, there aren’t a lot of national parks in those five states, but there is plenty of history, also a passion of mine.

And, if I don’t get to those places, I’ll never be able to make the claim that “I’ve been everywhere, man.”

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

