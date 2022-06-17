Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Shooting down America's gun problem: A hunter's perspective

Don’t believe them when they say “It’s not about the guns.” It’s always been about the guns.

The recent spate of mass killings have shaken me to the core. Like nearly every other American, I’ve been appalled at the carnage from Columbine to Parkland, from Buffalo to Uvalde. Yet, in the back of my mind there was always this core belief – Americans are smart people. We’ll figure this out.

Now, I’m not so sure.

It’s a horrible admission, but the last two major shootings, Buffalo and Uvalde, have been more personal to me.

In Buffalo, a racist young man traveled miles to target a grocery store in a predominantly Black area. His victims were primarily senior citizens, people my age and older. None of the 10 victims were armed. They were simply going about their daily business, browsing the fruit and vegetable aisles and picking up milk.

Ten senseless deaths.

In Uvalde, the victims were 19 fourth graders and two of their teachers. This is the shooting that I cannot put aside.

Kate, my granddaughter, will be in fourth grade in September. She is a smart, sweet kid. She loves writing. She loves reading about dragons. Like all children, she is sometimes wise beyond her years. Her vocabulary and understanding of language are off the charts.

During our conversations I sometimes have to remind myself that I’m talking to a 9-year-old.

To think of that little guy suffering through what those kids at Uvalde experienced – my mind won’t even allow me to go there. Little kids, calling the police, begging for help; smearing themselves with the blood of their friends in a desperate attempt to stay alive …

That’s my breaking point. And, I apologize that it took such a horrible tragedy to get me to this point.

I’m a hunter. I’m a gun owner. America needs to take steps, serious steps, to rein in our gun problem. It appears as if Congress is approving some first steps. Red flag laws will help. Raising the minimum age of purchase from 18 to 21 will help. More stringent background checks will help.

None of these steps, alone or in aggregate, will make the killings go away. They certainly won’t bring life back to the children of Uvalde. But, it rekindles the hope that Americans are smart and we can handle this.

Hardcore gun advocates have been screaming at me since Uvalde that owning a gun is their God-given right. I’m not the most religious person in the world, but I’m pretty sure firearms aren’t mentioned in the Bible. And, I’m equally sure that God didn’t personally reveal this right to Wayne LaPierre, head of the National Rifle Association.

And, if the gun advocates are making the case that God spoke to the Founding Fathers by way of the Second Amendment, let’s remember the founders, wise though they were, didn’t abolish slavery when they formed the country. Let us remember they said enslaved people should be counted at three-fifths of a person.

Also bear in mind the modern bullet hadn’t even been invented when the Second Amendment was written. The bullet wasn’t even a thing for another five or six decades. An expert black powder shooter can get off two or three rounds a minute. Someone using a modern semiautomatic rifle can shoot 80-100 times a minute.

The founders never imagined that kind of firepower.

While innocent people die, gun advocates are more than willing to play semantics. They mock people who think that the AR in AR-15 stands for automatic rifle. They claim people want to ban the “scary” looking guns.

They claim the shootings are a mental health issue, but then don’t bat an eye when states like Texas slash their mental health budget.

No action we take will end all shootings. But, we can minimize the carnage, as the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia have done, by making it more difficult for citizens to possess this kind of weaponry and large capacity magazines.

And, it won’t affect waterfowl, deer, turkey or squirrel hunters in Illinois. Not one bit.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

