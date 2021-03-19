Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Shooting someone else's dog — and other bad ideas out of Springfield

The notion that there are no stupid questions, or ideas, is ridiculous.
As someone who spent more than 30 years in postgame press conferences, I can assure you some questions transcend stupidity. Some questions are mundane, unexpected, out of leftfield, insightful, but there is always the occasional stupid question.
It’s the same with ideas.
I’ve always marveled at the creative, out-of-the-box approach some people take to problem solving. At times, it can be inspirational. Conversely, there have been times people have spouted ideas that elicited involuntary double-takes.
A good rule of thumb comes from American journalist and satirist H.L. Mencken, "For every complex problem, there's a solution that is simple, neat, and wrong."
Which brings us to a couple bills related to the outdoors that have been introduced in the Illinois legislature. The names of the sponsors aren’t important at this time, as neither measure is likely to gain much traction.
However, it is important to call attention to some things that are proposed so that citizens remain engaged and vigilant.
One measure has to do with the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta. The WSRC has been a blessing to the area, but also seems to be a source of constant consternation to one constituency or another. And, the WSRC served as a political football during the budget impasse during the Bruce Rauner administration.
The latest flap involves contract renewal for vendors. Some are complaining the process is too complex and is driving long-term vendors away. Given that most of the largest vendors are large corporations, that seems unlikely.
As a result, a bill has been introduced that the WSRC be exempted from the state’s procurement rules.
Let’s assume for the sake of argument that the state’s procurement procedures can be clumsy and overly-complicated. That’s a fairly safe assumption in any dealing with a bureaucracy as large as the State of Illinois.
Certainly, there would be ways to simplify and streamline the process. That stands to reason.
But, just exempting the site from regulations? That’s taking the “using a shotgun to kill a fly” approach. That solution is precisely what H.L. Mencken was referring to. Unless of course, you’re comfortable with handing state employees millions of dollars of taxpayer money with few guidelines as to how it would be spent.
Second, if I were in charge of some of the state’s other larger attractions, say Pere Marquette or Starved Rock state parks, I’d be clamoring for the same autonomy.
It’s not the proper solution.
The second instance involves coyote hunting. A bill has been proposed that would allow landowners to shoot hunting dogs that trespass on their property.
Coyotes have a wide range and dogs can pursue for miles. Good hunters normally check with neighboring landowners for permission to follow their dogs. However, occasionally a chase will unfold unexpectedly and dogs certainly aren’t aware of boundary lines.
Granted, landowners need protection. A landowner has every right to grant, or deny, hunters permission to use his or her property.
But, shooting someone else’s dog is not the solution. Exactly, what purpose does shooting the dog serve?
If this law isn’t an invitation for physical violence, I don’t know what is. The simple solution of shooting the dog is clearly not the answer to this problem.
It’s highly unlikely either measure will ever become law. But, sportsmen should stay abreast of what is happening in the legislature.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.