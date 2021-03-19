Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Shooting someone else's dog — and other bad ideas out of Springfield

The notion that there are no stupid questions, or ideas, is ridiculous.

As someone who spent more than 30 years in postgame press conferences, I can assure you some questions transcend stupidity. Some questions are mundane, unexpected, out of leftfield, insightful, but there is always the occasional stupid question.

It’s the same with ideas.

I’ve always marveled at the creative, out-of-the-box approach some people take to problem solving. At times, it can be inspirational. Conversely, there have been times people have spouted ideas that elicited involuntary double-takes.

A good rule of thumb comes from American journalist and satirist H.L. Mencken, "For every complex problem, there's a solution that is simple, neat, and wrong."

Which brings us to a couple bills related to the outdoors that have been introduced in the Illinois legislature. The names of the sponsors aren’t important at this time, as neither measure is likely to gain much traction.

However, it is important to call attention to some things that are proposed so that citizens remain engaged and vigilant.