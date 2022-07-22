Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Signs of my father in Sunday's rain

About 25 years ago, singer-songwriter Paul Overstreet had some success with a song entitled “Seeing My Father in Me.”

There is nothing mysterious, no clever plot twists in the song. The story is simple, a man realizes at various stages of his life that he is more like his father than he ever thought possible.

I think all of us have these epiphanies on occasion … some are jarring, some are subtle.

The image in my mirror startled me nearly breathless recently. As I prepared to shave, I looked in the mirror and, in shock, I saw my dad staring back at me. It shouldn’t have been that shocking, I’ve heard about the family resemblance for years. But, for some reason that morning, that lighting, that angle – at that moment my dad came to life in that mirror.

Before that rabbit hole gets any deeper, the song isn’t about physical similarities. It’s much deeper, more nuanced than that.

Sunday morning was a case in point.

When I was a kid, I thought sitting outside during a rain shower was an odd quirk in my dad’s personality. Sure, he grew up on a farm and rainfall was critical to his family’s survival, but, sitting out and watching the rain …

Boring!

Yet, when rain moved through the area Sunday morning, I couldn’t wait to get to my chair on the back porch. My wife and I sat in our chairs, enjoying our morning caffeine for about 90 minutes. The conversation was lively at times, and there were periods of silence.

There was little wind, so the rain came straight down. It fell gently. The rain was steady, but never what you’d consider a downpour. We marveled at how the rain transformed the appearance of the cypress trees in our neighbor’s yard. They seemed particularly grateful.

We talked about the gurgling sound of water rushing through our gutters and the sound of the raindrops falling through the sweet gum tree just off the porch. And, we talked about how beneficial the rain would be to the lilies growing at the back fence and the newly emergent zinnias in one of the flower gardens.

On a less happy note, I mentioned that the rain meant I’d have to mow the lawn Monday, Tuesday at the latest. And, by the end of the day, I’m fairly certain the grass had grown a couple inches and flowers had sprouted on our tomato vines.

The fact that the morning felt magical wasn’t lost on me.

We had enjoyed a remarkable natural experience and had done nothing more than taken a few steps out the backdoor. That’s not meant to diminish the experiences of seeing the Grand Canyon, or wandering about Yellowstone or Yosemite.

Rather, it’s a tip of the cap to the simple, yet elegant and intricate joys of our natural world. To sit and watch the gentle rain, knowing it would nourish the plants and flowers around us, the moisture would affect the circle of life displayed in full sight every day – it’s breathtaking in its scope.

I’ve known for many years that this was a trait inherited from my father. On many occasions, I’ve found myself gravitating to the porch during a shower. But, that 90 minutes on the back porch Sunday morning brought the picture into much sharper focus.

My dad has been gone since 2011. There’s rarely a day goes by that something doesn’t remind me of him. And, thanks to Sunday’s steady rain, I got to see a lot of him in me.