Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Southern Illinois sights are spectacular

We had the pleasure of showing friends around Southern Illinois the past week.

It’s one of my favorite things to do.

First, I’m proud of the natural beauty the region offers. And, there is nothing better than sharing that beauty with those who aren’t fortunate enough to live here. Watching their reactions when they see the reflecting pools at Bell Smith Springs or watch the sun setting over Pounds Hollow Lake is priceless.

Second, playing tour guide provides me with a ready excuse to get outside.

So, Monday evening we visited Rim Rock and Pounds Hollow in the Shawnee National Forest. I have walked the Rim Rock trail many times, but experiencing those bluffs through the eyes of someone else provides a necessary renewal.

As spectacular as Rim Rock is, those of us who live here become jaded and take it for granted. Hearing the oohs, ahs, and comments like, “This is unbelievable,” creates a reassuring context – this place really is spectacular.

Then, we made our way to Pounds Hollow Lake. The hardwood trees populating the bluff on the west side of the lake are showing their fall colors. Pounds Hollow always reminds me of a small lake at Yellowstone or Yosemite. Visiting Pounds Hollow in the waning hours of sunlight only enhances that perception.

If that sounds like a nearly perfect evening in Southern Illinois, it was close. However, it got better. As we were driving to dinner, a bobcat crossed the road right in front of us.

It was young bobcat. In fact, initially I thought it was a large housecat. However, as it crossed the road that bob tail became visible. The bobcat sighting alone was enough to make my day, but put that on top of fresh memories of Rim Rock and Pounds Hollow … it just doesn’t get any better.

Or, does it?

We started Tuesday morning at Garden of the Gods, about 20 minutes before sunrise.

Again, I’d been to Garden on the Gods dozens of times, just not at daybreak. I’d highly recommend it.

Everything looked different in the soft light of dawn … the lichen clinging to the sandstone had a phosphorescent glow about it, the shadows draping the sandstone formations seemed more subtle.

Then, second by second the sun climbed higher in the sky, lighting the massive forest that surrounds Camel Rock, the Garden of the Gods’ defining feature. The early morning sun cast a brilliant glow against the various hues of brown, orange, yellow and red of the burgeoning forest. The deep green of the residual pine trees were a perfect contrast.

It just doesn’t get any better … or, does it.

Since Glen O. Jones Lake was less that 10 minutes away, it was added to our itinerary. By this time, the sun was well above the horizon, illuminating the lake like a flood lamp. There was just a hint of haze rising off the water.

On our way back to the Garden of the Gods we had to slow our vehicle for a flock of about 10 black vultures feasting on a deer carcass in the middle of the road. The vultures scattered as we neared the deer.

That’s when we learned there was a bald eagle feeding with the vultures. The eagle took to the air with the vultures, nearing filling the windshield with its snow-white tail feathers. That unexpected sighting left even me speechless.

In just a couple hours outside, we had seen enough spectacular sights to fill a scrap book … and, we still had Bell Smith Springs on the agenda.