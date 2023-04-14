If the universe had a pause button, I’d hit it this week.

Oh, I wouldn’t halt the calendar completely, but I’d certainly stop time for a month or two.

Like most people, I enjoy the changing of the seasons. But, nothing is prettier, more aesthetically pleasing than early spring. We have cool nights, comfortable days and a world waking up from a gray cold winter.

Southern Illinoisans should be allowed to enjoy these glorious moments of spring for more than a couple weeks.

I spent a lot of time in the outdoors last week, visiting Glen O. Jones Lake, Iron Furnace, Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge and LaRue-Pine Hills.

We went to Iron Furnace to see the bluebells growing along the banks of Big Creek. We’ve been making an annual trek to Iron Furnace on or about April 8 every year for about a decade. We’ve discerned that April 8 is more or less the height of bluebell season.

Our figuring was pretty accurate this year.

As we topped the hill above the creek, we were treated to fields of blue down below. If you squint just a bit, it’s easy to imagine the fields of bluebells are actually a crystal clear lake reflecting the blue of a crisp spring day.

In addition to being prolific, this year’s crop of bluebells seem to have a more vibrant color. It’s a stunning sight to behold.

It may be anecdotal, but it seems the dogwood and redbud blooms are more in synch this year. And, I don’t remember the redbud blooms being quite so full, quite so colorful in previous years.

One of the most beautiful spectacles of the past week was at Sahara Woods. There is a small strip cut located at the far east end of the park road. A large spoils pile is located along the north side of the pit. There is a healthy dose of redbuds growing among the hardwoods on the spoil pile.

The hardwoods were clothed in that soft green color that occurs just after the buds open. There were a dozen or more redbuds, all in full bloom, interspersed among the hardwoods. The bright pink of the redbuds contrasting with the pastel greens was reminiscent of Monet’s “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny.”

Making the scene even more spectacular is the fact that the trees were reflected in the mirror-like surface of the water.

It was a sight suitable for the Louvre, or at least a jigsaw puzzle.

We spent Sunday walking among the wildflowers at LaRue-Pine Hills.

There were flocks of phlox, trillium were blooming. We saw Dutchman’s breeches, delphinium, an array or buttercups, May apples and ginger blooms. And, we were probably a week early for the full effect. The wildflowers were plentiful, but they didn’t form the carpet effect that we’ve experienced previously.

The world is an absolutely stunning place right now. Unfortunately, the delicate flowers and colors of spring have a short shelf life.

Do yourself a favor. Take a drive. Take a walk. It’s good for your blood pressure and your mental health.

Now, where is that pause button?