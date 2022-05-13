Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Spring in Southern Illinois lifts spirits

It’s so easy to be happy in the spring.

Most of the time, all it takes in a quick glance outside.

I walked through my kitchen early in the afternoon and noticed my back yard awash in a warm sunshine. It was nice and cool indoors, but watching the sweet gum leaves sway in the breeze it was apparent that the soft touch of fresh air would be both warming and invigorating.

Lingering longer at the back door, it was impossible not to notice a bumper crop of iris growing in the corner of the yard. The iris will be gone in a couple of weeks, but for the last 10 days or so they have been a purple, brown and yellow reminder that winter is in the rear view mirror.

It’s clear that even when they are gone they will be replaced by surprise lilies and any number of annuals my wife as planted to give the lawn color through the summer.

And, if that wasn’t enough to make my day, a male rose-breasted grosbeak landed on the back fence as I turned to go back inside.

I spent a significant amount of mid-April at my daughter’s home in St. Louis. During the entire time, my friends were posting about grosbeaks arriving in their yards. I was irrationally consumed by the fear I’d miss them.

To make matters worse, a serious sinus infection kept me nearly comatose for the first week after returning.

So, when lucidity, or what passes for it in my case, finally returned, I was thrilled to see the grosbeaks hanging out. And, I’m incredibly thankful they are still here nearly halfway through the month.

Like the iris, the grosbeaks will soon be on their way, but the time they spent in my yard revived my spirits. It reminded me that no matter how unpredictable, how mean-spirited, how dispiriting the real world can be, there are still things that we can count on. There are still simple things that can soothe our anger, hold our despair at bay.

And, the reminders of spring are ubiquitous any time you step outside.

We took a short hike on the Shawnee National Forest’s Golden Circle Trail this weekend. To paraphrase Maria Von Trapp, the woods were alive with the sounds of music, from the melodious wood thrush to the half-time buzzer trill of the chipping sparrow.

It seemed like we flushed a Swainson’s thrush with every step we took. White-eyed vireos seemed to follow us as we walked deeper into the woods. Then, on our way back to the parking lot, a scarlet tanager revealed itself to us.

The scarlet tanager is slightly larger than a common sparrow. It may be the purest red you’ll find in nature with jet black wings. It’s the kind of brightly colored bird you’d see in the forests of Africa or Central America.

If that’s not enough, I spent two days at Mermet Lake this week. It seemed as if there was a yellow warbler on every bush. And, any bush not so adorned held an equally colorful prothonotary warbler. Then, Mother Nature threw in a couple Caspian terns, an American redstart and a yellow-crowned night heron.

This was the kind of week none of us probably deserve, but all of us can expect to see during spring in Southern Illinois.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

