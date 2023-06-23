My wife and I are closing in on 50 years of marriage.

In our time together we have spent countless days at the St. Louis Zoo, one of my favorite places in the world. However, we have never visited the zoo by ourselves, just the two of us.

We were in St. Louis last weekend, returning our granddaughter after a short visit. On our way back to Southern Illinois, we decided to patronize the drive-thru window of a diner. There, sitting in the parking lot sharing an iced tea and a BLT, we made a momentous decision.

“I’d like to go to the zoo again one of these days,” I said.

“Are we doing anything this afternoon?” my wife asked.

We looked at each other, shrugged our shoulders and agreed, “Let’s do it.”

The visit exceeded our expectations. We did what we wanted to do, when we wanted to do it. To paraphrase Forrest Gump, “When we got hungry, we ate. When we got tired, we rested.”

With no kids in tow, we didn’t have to ride the train. With no friends to accommodate, we could take our time. We could sit on a bench in the shade and just enjoy each other’s company, stare at animals we had never seen before and do some serious people watching.

I think my favorite moments were young children spotting gorillas, giraffes or lions and excitedly pointing the animals out to their parents.

To be perfectly honest, this new found freedom allowed me to be introduced to many species I never knew existed.

The lechwe was a revelation for me. For the record, it is a large antelope that lives in marshy areas of the Nile River. It’s a pretty big critter. Since I spent most of my childhood poring over pages of the animals section of the World Book Encyclopedia, I’m embarrassed to have missed this one.

Then there was the Sichuan Takin?

Where did that one come from? This animal looked like something out of Dr. Seuss or Dr. Doolittle. It has the head of a buffalo, the body of a bear, thick, stocky legs and the hairy coat of a musk ox. We spent considerable time just staring at this curious creature.

And, of course, we sought refuge from the late-spring sun in the penguin and puffin house. Saturday wasn’t a scorching hot day, but walking into the 35-degree penguin enclosure was a bit of culture shock. Ever since I was a little kid, no visit to the zoo was complete without watching the antics of the penguins.

The same holds true for the sea lions and great apes.

In recent years, my favorite stops at the zoo have been the cypress swamp display in the 1904 World’s Fair bird enclosure. If you haven’t been to the zoo recently, I highly recommend it. It feels as if you are walking to Heron Pond. We got close up views of double-crested cormorants, ruddy ducks, wood ducks, northern shovelers as well as great egrets.

Finally, we were thrilled to see newly hatched babies in the bird house. In addition, we were treated to a symphony of bird songs from exotic creatures from all around the world.

Best of all, we did it on our time.

I’m going back … soon.