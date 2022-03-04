Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the outdoors

Streams of unconsciousness from the outdoors:

Gum balls: Someone must have been giving away sweet gum trees when the homes in my neighborhood were built in the mid-1950s. I’m guessing there are 8-10 sweet gums within 200 feet of my house.

The tall, stately trees are wonderful in the spring and summer.

Granted, the seed pods, known derisively as gum balls, attract a lot of birds to the neighborhood during the winter. But, it is a mess when they start dropping from the trees.

A layer of gum balls covers the street in front of my home. My patio is littered with the tiny land mines. They make it nearly impossible to navigate the driveway or carport without turning an ankle.

It’s actually amazing to see how prolific these trees are. And, unfortunately, there seems to be a bumper crop this year.

Crab Orchard: Any doubts that Crab Orchard Lake would return to normal levels this spring seem to have been washed away by recent rains.

The lake was dropped about five feet last fall to allow repair work on the spillway.

As recently as 10 days ago there were areas of the lake completely dry. You could have walked across vast expanses of the east side of the lake without getting your shoes wet.

Now, as the result of last week’s rains, the lake appears to be at normal pool. Fishing piers are once again floating. Fish structures are submerged again and boaters can actually launch their craft without taking out their lower units.

Biologists agreed that the drawdown would be beneficial to fish, wildlife and the plant population of the lake. It will be fascinating to see how that all plays out over the next couple years.

Spring: This is the most exciting time of the year for me.

In the next few weeks we will go through the progression of wild flowers. In fact, while walking the dog Sunday I noticed a couple dandelions blooming in a road ditch. Daffodil shoots have poked out of the ground and the grass will be turning green before we know it.

To me, there is not a prettier time of year than when maples and oaks take on that light green color created by emergent leaves.

In the meantime, we’ll have ducks migrating north to their nesting grounds over the next several weeks. I spotted a good number of pintail and green-winged teal at Heron Flats last week. And, beginning in April, the neo-tropical migrants will begin returning.

What’s not to love?

Love is in the air: With the calendar turning to April, it’s just a matter of time before we’ll start seeing tiny fawns. Our lakes and ponds will soon be full of ducklings and goslings. Eagles are in the process of nesting.

The world is being reborn right before our very eyes.

Hopefully, we have seen the last of severe cold and songbird species devastated by last year’s cold snap can begin their recovery.

Downside: The only downside to spring is that the overabundance of litter is emphasized.

Through much of the winter discarded beer and soft drink cans, fast food cups and containers and miscellaneous waste seems to hide in areas just off our highways and county roads.

However, all that trash floats to the surface and gets pushed back into view by spring rains.

It never ceases to amaze me that we can live in such a beautiful area, yet not take the minimum possible effort to maintain that beauty. Seriously folks, it’s not difficult to take your trash home and dispose of it properly.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

