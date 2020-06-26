Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the world of the outdoors

My mother- and father-in-law planted the trees nearly 60 years ago when they built the home.

Recently, we noticed several large limbs had died. The limbs were way too massive, way too high for me to prune. We had to engage a tree service.

The guy we contracted did a terrific job. He removed the troublesome limbs we pointed out, and found some other problematic areas.

As he was cleaning up the yard, I asked if he could leave a couple of the larger limbs behind. They were just the right size for a driveway campfire.

He tossed the logs off the truck and even helped me pile them up against a backyard fence. Sunday, while checking my bird feeders from the kitchen door, I noticed a couple Carolina wrens hopping around in the wood pile.

I’m thrilled to have them, but now I’m not wild about burning the wood.

Kids’ eyes: Between my recent retirement and self-imposed coronavirus isolation, we’ve camped at the family cabin on the Kaskaskia River several times this spring.

We were joined by my daughter and our grandkids on the last trip — just the second time we’ve seen them since the pandemic hit. There was plenty of room for social distancing.