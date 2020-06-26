Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the world of the outdoors

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of the outdoors:
A watched pot never boils: We have four hummingbird feeders placed in what we believed to be strategic locations in our backyard.
The nectar inside the feeders decreased rapidly, but it seems we rarely see hummingbirds actively feeding.
Like everyone who feeds hummingbirds, we deal with the scourge of ants on the feeders. We recently purchased a pair of ant moats for the feeders most prone to ant pollution. One moat has eliminated ants as an issue. The second moat seems to be an attractant.
The feeder most afflicted by ants was the most active last year. This year, not so much. I’ve rarely seen hummingbirds feeding there.
While mowing the lawn last week, I cast an occasional eye at the feeder … nothing. I did, however, notice a layer of ants floating atop the nectar.
After the lawn was finished, I took the feeder away to clean it. While walking away, there was a familiar buzzing sound. As soon as the feeder came down, a hummingbird showed up for a late lunch.
Sometimes, you can’t win.
Accidental habitat: There are two massive oak trees guarding the front of my home.
My mother- and father-in-law planted the trees nearly 60 years ago when they built the home.
Recently, we noticed several large limbs had died. The limbs were way too massive, way too high for me to prune. We had to engage a tree service.
The guy we contracted did a terrific job. He removed the troublesome limbs we pointed out, and found some other problematic areas.
As he was cleaning up the yard, I asked if he could leave a couple of the larger limbs behind. They were just the right size for a driveway campfire.
He tossed the logs off the truck and even helped me pile them up against a backyard fence. Sunday, while checking my bird feeders from the kitchen door, I noticed a couple Carolina wrens hopping around in the wood pile.
I’m thrilled to have them, but now I’m not wild about burning the wood.
Kids’ eyes: Between my recent retirement and self-imposed coronavirus isolation, we’ve camped at the family cabin on the Kaskaskia River several times this spring.
We were joined by my daughter and our grandkids on the last trip — just the second time we’ve seen them since the pandemic hit. There was plenty of room for social distancing.
At one point, my daughter was following Will, her 3-year-old son, as he ran laps around the compound.
Suddenly, I noticed the tone of her voice had raised nearly an octave. Looking around, I saw her running toward me, raising her knees like Earl Campbell running up the middle on fourth-and-one.
Immediately, I knew what was up.
“Where is it?” I asked, knowing she had seen a snake.
I grabbed my camera to get some photos. At the same time I heard Kate, my 7-year-old granddaughter say, “Can I see it?”
Honestly, I’m not wild about snakes, but I have camera courage. The desire for photographs trumps irrational fears.
Kate and my wife walked with me as we approached the snake. The black rat snake was obviously on the hunt and we watched it slither around the stilts that support the cabin. It was certainly the closest look Kate had ever gotten at a snake in the wild.
She was fascinated, peppering us with questions.
Seeing the world through a child’s eyes is such a gift. I was envious of her in that moment.
Les Winkeler is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
