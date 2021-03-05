Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the world of the outdoors

And, there was a lesson learned. I won’t get caught short stocked the next time a cold snap is predicted.

Child’s eyes: I have written previously about viewing the wonders of nature through the eyes of children.

We had that opportunity again last weekend when the grandkids visited. Due to COVID restrictions and the bitter cold of the last couple weeks, the kids had largely been cooped up in the house for nearly a month.

So, Saturday afternoon we unleashed that energy at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area.

Recently, my wife and I have walked a trail that parallels the small lake at Sahara. It's wide, likely an old mine road. It is straight, flat and surrounded by dense stands of pine on either side. It was a great place just to let the kids run and burn off steam.

Will, who will soon be four, bolted straight ahead, running nearly a quarter-mile before looking back to see if Grandma and Grandpa were will within sight. This exercise was repeated several times during the course of the day.