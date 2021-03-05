Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the world of the outdoors

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of the outdoors:
Run on sunflower seeds: The sunflower seed shortage Southern Illinois endured during the recent cold snap was both frustrating and gratifying.
Birders swarmed to stores like starlings to suet cakes during the height of the February freeze, scarfing up every available sunflower seed from Murphysboro to Harrisburg, from Pinckneyville to Cairo. Frantic bird feeders were posting on various online birding sites, looking for seeds, mostly in vain.
And, when news of a fresh shipment arose, shelves were quickly picked clean.
Personally, I never ran out, although my supply was perilously low. The stash shrank to about a half-day's supply when I called the Harrisburg Tractor Supply. They had one bag remaining and set it aside until I could get to the store.
What’s more, the supply of thistle seed was also depleted at several retail outlets.
Fortunately, the cold snap was relatively short in duration and stores have been restocked.
As noted previously, it was frustrating not to have seed readily available, but incredibly gratifying to know that so many Southern Illinoisans were so concerned for the health of our bird population.
And, there was a lesson learned. I won’t get caught short stocked the next time a cold snap is predicted.
Child’s eyes: I have written previously about viewing the wonders of nature through the eyes of children.
We had that opportunity again last weekend when the grandkids visited. Due to COVID restrictions and the bitter cold of the last couple weeks, the kids had largely been cooped up in the house for nearly a month.
So, Saturday afternoon we unleashed that energy at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area.
Recently, my wife and I have walked a trail that parallels the small lake at Sahara. It's wide, likely an old mine road. It is straight, flat and surrounded by dense stands of pine on either side. It was a great place just to let the kids run and burn off steam.
Will, who will soon be four, bolted straight ahead, running nearly a quarter-mile before looking back to see if Grandma and Grandpa were will within sight. This exercise was repeated several times during the course of the day.
Kate, our seven-year-old, was a bit less boisterous. She walked alongside of us, inspecting deer tracks, examining the trunks of pine trees that had been gnawed off by beaver and discovering a treasure trove of blue jay, woodpecker and cardinal feathers.
And, before the day was over we soaked up some sun and tossed rocks in the lake while devouring the Girl Scout cookies Kate had just delivered.
Perhaps the most gratifying part of the day, as we packed up to leave, they weren’t ready to go home. At their request, we backtracked and hiked a trail around Sahara Lake.
It just doesn’t get much better than that.
Plant life: I’m not sure what we’ve done differently this year, but our plant life has emerged from the winter healthier than normal.
Since my wife is a former florist, our porches and patio are awash in plants during the summer. During the winter months they take shelter in a screened-in porch. The porch is outfitted with removable windows and heated, when necessary, by a space heater.
Normally, all the plants survive the winter, but emerge looking like a hangover after three-day binge.
So far, they look remarkably healthy this “spring”. Now, I can’t wait until they can be returned to their rightful places outside.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan.