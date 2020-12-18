Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Thankful for Christmas blessings

In sticking with the tradition of the last 20 years or more, I’d like to focus on the meaning of Christmas.
Lots of people use this time of year to publish a wish list of things they’d like to see and do during the next year. There’s nothing wrong with that. I enjoy reading the lists and muse about similar things myself.
However, I’ve always enjoyed looking backwards at this time if the year and giving thanks for the blessings of the past 12 months. Given the horrible pandemic that has gripped our world, finding things to be thankful for was surprisingly easy.
- First, I’m thankful for the lessons the pandemic taught.
It taught me just how important our many state parks are to me. Last spring little was known about the spread of COVID-19 and the state closed parks out of an abundance of caution. They remained shuttered for several months.
Those weeks coincided with the spring migration of songbirds. Not being able to visit Sahara Woods, Mermet Lake and Glen O. Jones Lake wore heavily on me. Their reopening was a cause of genuine celebration.
I will never take those wonderful resources for granted again.
- I’m thankful for some incredible luck in wildlife sightings this year.
Between the pandemic and retirement, I spent more time at home this year than I have in the previous 40 years. Amazingly, that worked out just fine for me.
The past several weeks my yard has been filled with pine siskins. I have lived in the same house since 1988 and had never seen a siskin in my yard prior to this year. In addition, red-breasted nuthatches have returned this year.
But, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
I walked out my front door one afternoon early this summer, just in time to see a substantial bird fly out of one of the huge oak trees guarding my front door. It flew across the street, perching in a neighbor’s gum tree.
Closer inspection showed it was a juvenile screech owl. I took dozens of photos before the owl was driven off by a horde of songbirds. It was the only time the owl was ever spotted.
The real prize, however, was the white-winged dove that appeared at my feeder one day. While eating lunch at the kitchen counter I noticed a dove on a feeder – nothing unusual about that. But, as I walked past the front door, it became clear this was not a mourning dove – the wings were outlined in white.
Sure enough, it was a white-winged dove, a Florida resident. Like the screech owl, it was never seen again.
- I mentioned Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge earlier.
The federal government did not shut down its facilities during the early days of the pandemic. Being able to drive to Crab Orchard on a regular basis helped me maintain what passes for my sanity.
One morning I happened upon a deer nursing a fawn. I had never seen that in my life. It nearly brought tears to my eyes. It was like watching a National Geographic special.
I will be forever grateful for that.
- Finally, I am thankful for retirement.
Although I worked as an outdoors writer for the past 30 years, time spent in the woods or on the water wasn’t really leisure time. There were stories to be written, photographs to take. My time afield was limited by other duties and the schedules of the people I was interviewing.
Going to the woods and just allowing the day unfold… it’s impossible to describe how precious that is.
To dovetail with that thought. I’m eternally grateful to my wife and the friends I was able to share some outdoors moments with this year.
Merry Christmas all!
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
