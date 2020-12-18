Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Thankful for Christmas blessings

Between the pandemic and retirement, I spent more time at home this year than I have in the previous 40 years. Amazingly, that worked out just fine for me.

The past several weeks my yard has been filled with pine siskins. I have lived in the same house since 1988 and had never seen a siskin in my yard prior to this year. In addition, red-breasted nuthatches have returned this year.

But, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

I walked out my front door one afternoon early this summer, just in time to see a substantial bird fly out of one of the huge oak trees guarding my front door. It flew across the street, perching in a neighbor’s gum tree.

Closer inspection showed it was a juvenile screech owl. I took dozens of photos before the owl was driven off by a horde of songbirds. It was the only time the owl was ever spotted.

The real prize, however, was the white-winged dove that appeared at my feeder one day. While eating lunch at the kitchen counter I noticed a dove on a feeder – nothing unusual about that. But, as I walked past the front door, it became clear this was not a mourning dove – the wings were outlined in white.

Sure enough, it was a white-winged dove, a Florida resident. Like the screech owl, it was never seen again.