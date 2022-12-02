Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Thankful to capture memories

The grandkids spent Thanksgiving weekend at our home.

Even with two parties, several Uno games and other holiday-related activities, there were still plenty of hours to keep them entertained. There were also several projects I had to devote some time to.

Sometime Saturday I was seated in front of the computer. My 9-year-old-granddaughter, Kate, was sitting on the couch near the computer – patiently waiting her turn at the keyboard.

There was a slight lull in my work, which caused the computer slide show to engage.

The photos on the screen grabbed Kate’s attention. As you might guess, most of the photos in my computer feature birds, critters or the grandkids.

Through the years, I’ve tried to pique the kids’ interest in the outdoors. It’s a fine line to walk.

You want them to be amazed by the wonders of nature. You want to maximize your time together, but you don’t want to turn the time you spend together into a boring lecture. It’s too easy to step over that line.

I try to offer carrots along the way. Unlike me, Kate is quite artistic. She has a good understanding of shapes and colors. And, she has always enjoyed looking at my wildlife photographs.

Earlier this summer we spent a morning taking photos. She struggled to keep the telephoto lenses steady, but took some beautiful shots of our pets and some of the fauna in the neighborhood.

So, it wasn’t surprising when I looked over and noticed Kate studying the photos as they flashed on the screen.

As I turned back to the screen, a photo of a Carolina chickadee appeared.

Try as I might, I couldn’t stop myself. “What kind of bird is that Kate?” I asked.

She scrunched her eyes together as only she can, studying the photo. There was a look of quiet confidence on her face, but her answer had the elongation of self-doubt, “A chick-a-dee?” she replied.

I’m not sure if Kate noticed or not, but I sat straight up in my chair. It wasn’t that I was surprised that she knew the answer, but I was certainly thrilled.

A few seconds later, a goldfinch photo appeared.

Again, Kate identified the bird correctly, this time with less hesitation. She also correctly identified a blue jay. At which point I decided, or maybe she did, that the inquisition had gone on long enough.

While this scenario may seem insignificant to some, it had me bursting with pride.

First, she obviously cares enough to listen to her grandpa prattle on incessantly about birds. But, I cannot stress how important I think it is for our youngsters to have a strong knowledge of the natural world.

People take care of the things they treasure.

The entire interaction I described lasted less than three minutes. On the other hand, it gave me a lifetime of things to be thankful for.