Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Thanking my dad for my love of fishing

With temperatures hovering in the 50s recently, my mind has turned to fishing.
My mental Rolodex has been flipping over to well-worn memories of fishing trips dating back to my youth. The images of those adventures, including some misadventures, are as fresh as dew and all bring a smile to my face.
I have to thank my dad for my love of fishing.
A milk truck driver, dad’s hours were unpredictable. Yet, more often than not, if we begged long enough, he’d take us to the river, no matter how tired he was. And, once at the river he exhibited the patience of Job, untangling our lines and refereeing arguments.
It seems only fair that late in his life, the two of us spent many leisurely days together, floating in a jon boat and catching bluegill. We had a fishing hole so productive that dad would frequently invite friends to a fish fry before we went fishing.
One of my favorite childhood fishing memories involved a fight with my brother and facing my mother’s wrath when I returned home. A verbal argument escalated into a rock throwing incident, and when I struck my brother in the head it was clear a line had been crossed.
Thinking punishment could be escaped, I grabbed my fishing pole and the omnipresent can of worms from the porch. Returning home from the creek several hours later, laden with catfish, it seemed the earlier transgression would be forgotten.
Not so. I received several swats and had to endure the further humiliation of watching my brother gloat during the execution.
Fast forward a few years later, I rode my bike to a friend’s lake just as the eastern sky started turning gray. The sun had not yet cleared the horizon when I dropped my purple plastic worm in a perfect spot, right next to a brushy stump.
While tightening the slack the bass struck with fury. After a solid hook set, the bass, which appeared to be a state record candidate, shot from the water, wagging its head and tail furiously. Water trails emanated from the fish’s head and tail, the plastic worm dangled from its mouth.
The back-lighted image perfectly mimicked the cover photo of a Field and Stream I had seen recently at the doctor’s office. I could hardly breathe while reeling the fish, which remarkably shrank to about three pounds, to shore.
Still, the entire episode was so exciting I hopped on my bike and rode home to show dad before he left for work.
As I grew older, there were fewer and fewer opportunities to fish, but that mental Rolodex has added lots of good memories in recent years.
There was the time in Canada when my friend Wayne Horstmann caught a walleye and a northern pike on the same cast. The pike snatched the walleye just as Wayne was pulling it into the boat. The pike latched onto the walleye and wouldn’t let go.
Wayne’s hook never came close to the fish, but he boated the fish anyway.
Then, there was a crappie incident at Lake of Egypt. I had a pair of lines out near a brush pile. A gust of wind blew my boat away, resulting in one of the lines tangling. Quickly, I reeled in the second, then cast it away from the shore.
After untangling the first line, I discovered the second bobber was beneath the surface, pulled under by a sizeable crappie. Another cast to the same area resulted in another nice fish, and the happy accident resulted in a nice crappie dinner.
There’s still room in that Rolodex for more memories.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.