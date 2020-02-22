Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Thanking my dad for my love of fishing

With temperatures hovering in the 50s recently, my mind has turned to fishing.

My mental Rolodex has been flipping over to well-worn memories of fishing trips dating back to my youth. The images of those adventures, including some misadventures, are as fresh as dew and all bring a smile to my face.

I have to thank my dad for my love of fishing.

A milk truck driver, dad’s hours were unpredictable. Yet, more often than not, if we begged long enough, he’d take us to the river, no matter how tired he was. And, once at the river he exhibited the patience of Job, untangling our lines and refereeing arguments.

It seems only fair that late in his life, the two of us spent many leisurely days together, floating in a jon boat and catching bluegill. We had a fishing hole so productive that dad would frequently invite friends to a fish fry before we went fishing.

One of my favorite childhood fishing memories involved a fight with my brother and facing my mother’s wrath when I returned home. A verbal argument escalated into a rock throwing incident, and when I struck my brother in the head it was clear a line had been crossed.