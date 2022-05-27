Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The American myth of 'open' land and the Great Plains

As the car headed west out of Sioux Falls, I was confronted by a new experience – the American Great Plains.

I’ve traveled throughout the American West previously, but most of the time the Great Plains had been relegated to fly-over country. On two occasions we’ve rumbled across the northern fringe of North Dakota on Amtrak’s Empire Builder, but riding and driving offer two different experiences.

As an Amtrak passenger, you are easily distracted. You can talk to other passengers, you can walk about the train, you can read. Heck, you can even watch a movie.

Driving across this great carpet of green, there is a more immediate connection to the landscape. You notice every rise or drop in elevation, few as there are. You notice the draws, the scattered trees and the streams that spider web the landscape.

But, the one thing you cannot escape, the vastness of the landscape.

South Dakota, like eastern Montana, is Big Sky country. With the horizon 50-60 miles in the distance, the sky appears boundless. Among other things, it’s a study in meteorology. There may be a storm brewing in front of you in the west, but if you turn your head slightly to the left or right, and the sun is shining brightly.

The vastness of the prairie provided plenty of time to think, in this case about American history.

It was easy to imagine vast herds of buffalo moving freely across the prairie, walking up a small draw, looking for the greener grass on the opposite side of the stream. It was just as easy to imagine cowboys leading hundreds of cows to market.

But, the thoughts I could not escape involved Native Americans.

As a child of the 1960s, I grew up watching Western movies – John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Ward Bond, Alan Ladd and Stewart Granger. Sure, a lot of those movies were based in the Southwest, but many story lines involved battles with Native Americans for control of grazing lands on the prairie.

I’m ashamed to admit it, but driving across those miles of open land made me realize, for the first time, the scope of America’s obsession with manifest destiny.

The fact that this thought never crossed my mind previously is probably the result of two factors – environment and education. I grew up near Beckemeyer, Illinois. Sure, the land is relatively flat, especially when compared to the southernmost part of the state.

But, there are hills and forests, geographical features that cause you to view land in small tracts – you know what you see.

Second, we are taught history from a Eurocentric point of view. The burgeoning population of the United States created business opportunities in the West. It just made sense for Americans to occupy that “open” land.

There was just one catch – that land wasn’t open. It was home to hundreds of thousands of human beings who had occupied, had lived off the land, for centuries – an inconvenient fact that has been glossed over for too long.

Now, as then, there are vast tracts of land on the Great Plains where signs of human habitation are few and far between – something incredibly refreshing in today’s modern world – areas where plows haven’t broken the soil, areas devoid of fast food restaurants.

It’s a calming, almost nurturing feeling to drive through these Great Plains. And, it does make you think.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

