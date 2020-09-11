Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The annual and life list of bird identification

It’s almost like a magical power.
I’ve added nearly a half-dozen birds to my life list this summer just by working in my home office. To the uninitiated, people who enjoy birding often keep meticulous lists of the birds they have seen. The listing process can be simple – a life list of all the birds you have seen or a list of birds you see in a calendar year.
Others are more elaborate – birds they have seen in their yard, birds they have seen in their home state or birds they have seen standing on one leg with one eye closed.
Despite being something of a compulsive “lister”, I only compile annual and life lists.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a serious damper on my birding this year.
Each spring my wife and I travel south in March to escape the clutches of the lingering Southern Illinois winter. Inevitably, we end up on beaches, swamp or some other tropical location that allows us to expand our birding horizons.
For the last 10 years, photographing the birds and animals we see has become an important part of that process. As a result, my hard drive is jam packed with thousands of photographs, many of them unseen and unedited for years.
That’s where the pandemic comes in.
Between retirement and self-imposed travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, I’ve had a lot more time on my hands than in previous years. Much of that time has been spent in front of the computer screen, editing and discarding photographs from trips to the Everglades, Yosemite, Shenandoah National Park and all points in between.
A few weeks ago, I decided to take a closer look at the Yosemite photos.
On our first night near Yosemite, we stayed in a motel directly on the Merced River. The balcony of the room was immediately above the rushing water. I took several photos in the parking lot, including a robin-sized orange bird sitting in a tree.
I actually, remembered taking the photo, but I had never bothered to try to identify the bird. Between enlarging the photo and studying my Sibley, Petersen, Audubon and National Geographic bird guides, I am positive the bird in the photograph is a hooded oriole.
Being a fan of detective shows, this ID piqued my interest. What else was I missing?
That discovery pushed me to investigate further.
Specifically, I began combing photos of shore birds from Florida and Alabama. All those birds I wrote off as some sort of sandpiper suddenly became more interesting.
While at St. Mark’s National Wildlife Refuge in Florida, I took several photos of birds flitting around a distant mudflat that I hadn’t bothered to edit. There were several birds in the photo that I had written off as kildeer. Not that there is anything wrong with a kildeer, it’s just that I see them all the time.
Fortunately, the lighting was spectacular. The focus held even when the photos were enlarged. The kildeer in the photo proved to be Wilson’s and piping plovers.
Unfortunately, I think this vein of undiscovered birds is nearly played out, but the discoveries have offered a refreshing respite from the otherwise tedious task of editing.
