Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The annual and life list of bird identification

It’s almost like a magical power.

I’ve added nearly a half-dozen birds to my life list this summer just by working in my home office. To the uninitiated, people who enjoy birding often keep meticulous lists of the birds they have seen. The listing process can be simple – a life list of all the birds you have seen or a list of birds you see in a calendar year.

Others are more elaborate – birds they have seen in their yard, birds they have seen in their home state or birds they have seen standing on one leg with one eye closed.

Despite being something of a compulsive “lister”, I only compile annual and life lists.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a serious damper on my birding this year.

Each spring my wife and I travel south in March to escape the clutches of the lingering Southern Illinois winter. Inevitably, we end up on beaches, swamp or some other tropical location that allows us to expand our birding horizons.

For the last 10 years, photographing the birds and animals we see has become an important part of that process. As a result, my hard drive is jam packed with thousands of photographs, many of them unseen and unedited for years.

That’s where the pandemic comes in.