Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The four seasons of Southern Illinois

The days are getting shorter, the nights longer. We drove home from Glen O. Jones at about 6:30 p.m., the headlights glaring. There is a pronounced nip in the air these mornings, a subtle bite that lasts until well after sunrise.

And, although Canada geese no longer flock to Southern Illinois as they did a generation ago, there are still a couple magical evenings when the honking of low-flying geese cuts through the early-evening darkness.

It’s a cold, lonely sound that makes you want to sit in front of a blazing fire, ladling hearty spoonfuls of chili into your mouth.

While I enjoy this time of transition, it’s apparent winter is on its way. For that reason, I am stubbornly grasping to the last vestiges of summer.

This past summer was relatively mild and consistently wet. Much less time was spent watering the lawn or the myriad flower beds that form our yard.

Although we had a couple close calls last week, and several large temperature-sensitive plants were moved into the garage for several days, the yard is still awash with the blooms of lantana, begonia, mandevilla and geranium. The mums, or course, are just coming into their own.