Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The four seasons of Southern Illinois

Ask people what they love about Southern Illinois and they frequently say they love the four distinct seasons.
I agree – 75 percent of the time. Winter, even in its mild Southern Illinois form, is cold and barren, but I digress.
We are at this moment enveloped in one of those marvelous transformations when fall slowly morphs into winter.
A walk along the shores of Glen O Jones Lake on Sunday pointedly illustrated the transition. The hilly southern shore of the lake was awash in color – the bright red of sumacs, the more muted yellows and browns of the hardwoods.
The variety of colors were mirrored in the still surface of the water as the last remnants of sunlight defied time and rainclouds gathering in the west. In the meantime, we stood on the trail on the north shore, crunching ankle-deep leaves each time our feet shifted.
The unrelenting passage of time is readily apparent everywhere you look.
The buckeye tree in my yard has stood barren for a couple of weeks. The gingko trees in my neighborhood will drop their leaves en masse in the next few days. The lawn, which needed to be mowed every five days this summer, is finally taking a breather.
The function button on my thermostat has shifted from “Cool” to “Heat.”
The days are getting shorter, the nights longer. We drove home from Glen O. Jones at about 6:30 p.m., the headlights glaring. There is a pronounced nip in the air these mornings, a subtle bite that lasts until well after sunrise.
And, although Canada geese no longer flock to Southern Illinois as they did a generation ago, there are still a couple magical evenings when the honking of low-flying geese cuts through the early-evening darkness.
It’s a cold, lonely sound that makes you want to sit in front of a blazing fire, ladling hearty spoonfuls of chili into your mouth.
While I enjoy this time of transition, it’s apparent winter is on its way. For that reason, I am stubbornly grasping to the last vestiges of summer.
This past summer was relatively mild and consistently wet. Much less time was spent watering the lawn or the myriad flower beds that form our yard.
Although we had a couple close calls last week, and several large temperature-sensitive plants were moved into the garage for several days, the yard is still awash with the blooms of lantana, begonia, mandevilla and geranium. The mums, or course, are just coming into their own.
This Sunday I spent most of the morning moving sprinklers and watering potted plants. Few, if any, are showing the stress of surviving the summer or the near frost we experienced last week. What’s more, the long-range forecast showed we should be experiencing mild temperatures at least through this weekend.
Yet, as I watered it was impossible not to wander if this was the last time this chore would be performed this year. Best case scenario – no, it won’t be. I’m fully aware it would be illusion, it would simply be delaying the inevitable, but at this point every day my yard retains these soothing strains of life and color is a bonus to my psyche.
The days of color are counting down rapidly. As much as I don’t want to, I am preparing myself to turn the calendar over to those who love the other 25 percent of the year.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
