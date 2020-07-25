Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The joy of man's best friend

My grandkids are about to experience one of the greatest experiences of their young lives. (No, grandpa is not going for a visit.)
They are about to get their first puppy.
Kate, the seven-year-old, has vague memories of Joe, her mom’s dog. Joe was a big, loveable golden retriever. We have photographs of Kate propped up on the living room floor looking at story books while using Joe for a pillow.
Unfortunately, Joe died when Kate was quite young.
Kate came to visit our home shortly after Joe’s passing. She was playing with our golden, Beau, when she said her puppy “was broke.”
My grandson, Will, is three years old. This new puppy and he will have a chance to grow up together. With a little luck, both Will and Kate will create a lifetime of memories with the new addition to their family.
Who doesn’t remember their first dog?
For me, it was the cleverly named Spot. Spot was a mutt we got from a friend of the family. You didn’t buy puppies in those days, you took them off someone’s hands.
Spot was a terrier mix of some kind. I haven’t seen a photo of him recently, but he was white with black spots, hence the name. He had a black head with ears slightly outlined in tan. And, he could run.
I vividly remember him racing alongside the car whenever we’d leave home. And, when we’d return, he’d meet us halfway up the lane.
My little brothers had already come along by the time Spot joined the family, but there was no question Spot was “my” dog.
If I was outside playing, Spot was with me. If I rode my bicycle, Spot rode beside me. If I walked to the woods, Spot was my companion. And, if mom gave me some cookies, we’d share the bounty bite for bite.
Spot was also a hunter of some renown. He would frequently drag home carcasses of opossum, rabbits and other small mammals. Once, he even came home with a mink. And, on more than one occasion he came home reeking of skunk.
Spot also had a knack of getting between a ground hog and its den. Whenever my dad, who grew up on a farm, would spot this spectacle, he’d grab his rifle with the intention of killing the ground hog. Inevitably, Spot would see dad coming from a distance and run to his side, allowing the ground hog to scurry to safety.
Unfortunately, Spot wasn’t with us for a long time. I came home from school one day and my friend wasn’t there to greet me. That wasn’t unusual. A farm dog who lived outside, Spot was frequently gone on hunting trips.
But, he failed to return that night. I spent the next few days futilely calling his name and crying. Spot never came home. It was my first experience with heartbreak and lost love.
It’s tough to lose a first best friend. But, that friendship was worth every second of heartbreak.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com or on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
