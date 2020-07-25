Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The joy of man's best friend

I vividly remember him racing alongside the car whenever we’d leave home. And, when we’d return, he’d meet us halfway up the lane.

My little brothers had already come along by the time Spot joined the family, but there was no question Spot was “my” dog.

If I was outside playing, Spot was with me. If I rode my bicycle, Spot rode beside me. If I walked to the woods, Spot was my companion. And, if mom gave me some cookies, we’d share the bounty bite for bite.

Spot was also a hunter of some renown. He would frequently drag home carcasses of opossum, rabbits and other small mammals. Once, he even came home with a mink. And, on more than one occasion he came home reeking of skunk.

Spot also had a knack of getting between a ground hog and its den. Whenever my dad, who grew up on a farm, would spot this spectacle, he’d grab his rifle with the intention of killing the ground hog. Inevitably, Spot would see dad coming from a distance and run to his side, allowing the ground hog to scurry to safety.

Unfortunately, Spot wasn’t with us for a long time. I came home from school one day and my friend wasn’t there to greet me. That wasn’t unusual. A farm dog who lived outside, Spot was frequently gone on hunting trips.