Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The 'little things' are the secret to a good life

The wisdom of age is no deep dark secret.
Rather, it is the gradual prioritization of the important things in life. It is becoming fully cognizant that life is fleeting, on a number of levels.
Those self-evident truths, to borrow a phrase from the Founding Fathers, were never clearer than on Sunday morning.
While walking from the bedroom to the kitchen, I spied Beau, our 12-year-old golden retriever, sprawled out on the couch. For the first 10 years of his life, we tried to keep Beau off the couch. He sheds like, well, a golden retriever, and the reddish-blonde hair shines like a beacon on the dark brown couch.
However, in recent years Beau has been bothered by a touch of arthritis in his shoulder. It acts up to the point that he has to take anti-inflammatories occasionally. So, we figured, belatedly, that if he’s comfortable on the couch, so be it.
Not that he’s ever strictly abided by the no-couch rule.
Frequently, as we were unlocking the door after a night out, we could hear Beau’s feet hit the floor before the door swung open. And, if we took a seat on the couch we’d discover the cushions were suspiciously warm.
And, even more damning, sometimes we’d return to find Beau dragging a pillow around the house, the fringe stuck in the click that holds the vaccination tag to his collar.
So, actually, Beau’s love of the couch was the worst-kept secret in our household.
Yet, when we find Beau napping on the couch, he always jumps off, trying to act innocent. I try to reassure him that after a dozen years, he has earned this small measure of comfort. Unfortunately, our old dog is having difficulty assimilating to this new trick.
Earlier this week while on our daily walk with Beau we discussed his place in our family. While he has his faults, as all of us do, Beau has the sweetest demeanor of any dog you’ve ever met. When he hears us stirring in the morning, Beau puts his front paws on the bed, demanding a group hug before the day begins.
Recently, I’ve come to realize that I have been blessed with at least three dogs of a lifetime. That is why watching Beau age, his once baby face has grayed, his gait isn’t as steady as it once was, is so sobering. A good dog is nothing to take for granted. A person should enjoy every second of a dog’s company.
Those feelings were reinforced when Beau and I stepped outside a few minutes later.
As we walked down the street, I marveled at the color and variety of daffodils blooming in the neighborhood. Between the blooming magnolia trees, Bradford pears and forsythia bushes, our street is a virtual kaleidoscope of color.
It truly is a stunning visual. But, to my chagrin, I noticed some of the daffodils are already aging. Yes, their color will soon be replaced by the budding dogwoods and redbuds, but, spending hours with a good dog, I realized this was a moment to savor.
When we returned to the house, I grabbed my camera. I walked to several neighbor’s yards, laid flat on the ground to get photos of the flowers framed by Sunday’s beautiful sky.
A long time ago, a college professor, Harlan Mendenhall, told me the secret to telling a good story is recounting “the little things”. That’s also the secret to living a good life.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.