Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The 'little things' are the secret to a good life

So, actually, Beau’s love of the couch was the worst-kept secret in our household.

Yet, when we find Beau napping on the couch, he always jumps off, trying to act innocent. I try to reassure him that after a dozen years, he has earned this small measure of comfort. Unfortunately, our old dog is having difficulty assimilating to this new trick.

Earlier this week while on our daily walk with Beau we discussed his place in our family. While he has his faults, as all of us do, Beau has the sweetest demeanor of any dog you’ve ever met. When he hears us stirring in the morning, Beau puts his front paws on the bed, demanding a group hug before the day begins.

Recently, I’ve come to realize that I have been blessed with at least three dogs of a lifetime. That is why watching Beau age, his once baby face has grayed, his gait isn’t as steady as it once was, is so sobering. A good dog is nothing to take for granted. A person should enjoy every second of a dog’s company.

Those feelings were reinforced when Beau and I stepped outside a few minutes later.

As we walked down the street, I marveled at the color and variety of daffodils blooming in the neighborhood. Between the blooming magnolia trees, Bradford pears and forsythia bushes, our street is a virtual kaleidoscope of color.