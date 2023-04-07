We’re contemplating a puppy.

Beau, our beloved 12-year-old golden retriever, passed away Dec. 27. His departure left a major hole in our lives.

Pets are a constant. You deal with them on a daily basis. And, in the case of golden retrievers that means a daily dose of companionship and affection.

Now, three months after his death, it’s still the little things I miss about Beau.

Whenever we’d come home from a dinner out or a movie, Beau would appear at the front door as soon as the key entered the lock … regardless of whether we came in the front, back or side door. There was just a sense of comfort, of feeling the world was right, when he met us at the door.

Several months later, there is still a sense of melancholy when no one greets us at the door.

Several times a week I catch myself high-stepping around our kitchen counter. The dining room side of the counter was where Beau parked himself daily. It was his spot. He wasn’t yielding just because you needed to get to the bathroom or the living room.

If you wanted to get by, you stepped over him. He had his priorities.

Finally, I still miss his company while watching TV at night. Almost nightly he’d come to whatever piece of furniture I was perched on and put his muzzle on my knee.

We had our own ritual. When his muzzle hit my knee, I’d say “Down.” At that point, Beau would go into the “downward dog” yoga pose. That would trigger me to say, “Butt too.” He’d sigh heavily, slide to the ground and remain at the foot of the chair as long as I petted him.

And, when we’d turn off the lights in preparation for bed, Beau would head to the bedroom and curl into his bed. It was both a comfortable and endearing routine.

We are, in fact, still grieving. The fact is, this column is being written through misty eyes and a sizeable lump in my throat.

But, we are making progress.

We just returned from a birding vacation in Southeast Texas. We spent a lot of time outside. We saw a lot of people enjoying the outdoors with their dogs, including a lot of golden retrievers.

The first couple months after his death, I’d simply smile with a tear running down my cheek while watching the golden walk his people. However, on this trip, I found myself approaching the dog owner and asking if I could pet their dog.

It was cathartic.

On the way home, Judy stated that she was ready for a puppy.

We have always been dog people. This marks the first time since the mid-1990s that there hasn’t been at least one golden retriever in our household. Getting another puppy was always a given, although we’ve discussed the possibility of downsizing to a smaller breed.

We are in our late 60s and in good health, but golden retrievers are large, spirited dogs. We were concerned with our ability to handle the dog in 7-8 years. However, I think we’ve reached consensus that our next dog will be our fourth golden retriever.

It will probably still be a couple of months before we take the plunge. But, why wouldn’t we want another golden? We’ve had three, and all three have been dogs of a lifetime.