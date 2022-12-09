Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The natural world suffers for our convenience

The technological progress humans have experienced in the last century is nothing short of mind boggling.

Think about the lives more Americans experience today. Think of what your ancestors experienced in 1923.

As I write this, it’s about 40 degrees outside.

An electronic sensor monitors the temperature inside my home. When the temperature falls below 68 degrees, the thermostat sends an electronic message to a gas furnace. The furnace kicks on and keeps me warm, without a single action, or even a thought, on my part.

A hundred years ago, not so much.

To stay warm, my ancestors had to cut, split and cure wood to burn in their stoves. The temperature wasn’t uniform in their houses. There were hot spots around the stoves and cold, even freezing areas, in remote corners of the house.

When I get thirsty, I walk to the refrigerator to pour a glass of cold water, or stick a glass under the faucet. A century ago, my ancestors either dipped a drink from a bucket or drew some water from the well.

If there are errands to run, I can hop in the car, turn on the heater or air conditioner and stay comfortable. I don’t have to walk miles, saddle a horse or brave the elements to complete the mundane chores of daily living.

When I get uncomfortable, well, just suffice it to say I don’t have to walk to the outhouse.

Most of us live lives of luxury that exceed the wildest dreams of our ancestors just three or four generations ago.

However, we’ve paid a price.

Most of us aren’t connected to the natural world in tangible way.

Climate change?

It’s hard to take it seriously when we can maintain our comfort simply by adjusting the thermostat.

Drought?

Hey, water flows when I turn on the tap.

Air pollution?

What? I should walk or ride a bike a few blocks?

As a society we have become so insulated from the reality of the natural world. As a result, we have put ourselves in a precarious position.

Think of the millions of people who live in high rise apartment complexes. How do they survive if electrical service disappears for a week, or, even worse, there is no water or sewer service?

What if our food distribution system breaks down? Some of us who live in rural areas can catch enough fish or shoot a few squirrels to survive for a while, but what about the people in urban areas? Where does their food come from?

Scientists have been telling us for years that we are stretching the limits of earth’s productivity. Yet, because we don’t see, or feel it, many of us have ignored the warnings despite solid evidence.

Our weather is getting more severe, the floods are more destructive, the droughts more prolonged. Glaciers are disappearing. Animal and plant species are moving to ranges they previously never occupied because the planet is getting warmer.

It’s a reality our technologically challenged ancestors would have experienced more personally, more keenly. The price of progress …