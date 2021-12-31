Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: The turn of the calendar

The only New Year’s resolution I make every year, is to make no more New Year’s resolutions.

If I waited until a particular date on the calendar to embark on a self-improvement campaign … well, that’s just an indication I’m not serious about change.

Yet, as a civilization we use the calendar to measure our lives in a number of ways. Therefore, Jan. 1 is a significant milestone for each of us.

For some well-seasoned individuals such as myself, it is the realization that, perhaps against all odds, we’ve made another lap around the sun. That, in itself, is a cause for some reflection.

I look back on the year that was 2021 and realize it was a year in which my family emerged from a self-imposed COVID-19 cave. Once we received the vaccine, we felt free to “move about the cabin” that is earth.

Once we felt safe to travel, we visited Great Smoky Mountain National Park, not once, but twice. We watched spring come to the mountains and returned to see the colorfest of early November. It was like looking at a cross-section of a national park.

Also, we took a summer trip to central Florida. Not the optimum time to visit the Sunshine State. It’s a long, and not particularly interesting story. But, we did visit Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge and Cape Canaveral National Beach.

Our travel plans for this year are still vague at this point. There is a Disney trip with the grandkids on the horizon. And, we had talked about visiting southeast Texas in early spring in an effort to add significant numbers to our life lists.

Travelogue aside, Jan. 1, 2022 will be an interesting date.

On Dec. 31, I saw robins, blue jays and sparrows, but I paid little attention. I see those birds nearly every day. They are part of the landscape, like seeing your own car in the driveway.

But, even the most common critters command attention again Jan. 1 because they are the first of the year. The passage of Dec. 31 closed the books on my annual bird list.

In terms of birding, 2021 was pretty average. There were some notable highlights – at least a couple lifers in Florida scrub jays and least bitterns – and there was that wood stork that called Mermet Lake home for a couple weeks last summer.

Conversely, there was a dearth of shorebirds.

We did spend an afternoon at Cape Canaveral, but the sheer nature of the beach and the rip tides make it an inhospitable environment for many shorebirds. That planned trip to southeastern Texas will hopefully fill in that gap for 2022.

The simple turn of the calendar means that virtually every trip into nature from now until mid-summer yields the possibility of a new “year” bird. Things slow down considerably in late June when most of the spring migrants have passed through.

However, between now and then I will be adding new birds to the list on a regular basis. It’s a personally fascinating science experience to compare the timing of each year’s sightings.

So, if you see me walking about sometime in the next few weeks and I suddenly stop, point in the air and shout, “Eurasian collared dove,” don’t be concerned for my mental fitness. (There are plenty of other issues.) I’m just building my 2022 list.

Happy New Year!

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

