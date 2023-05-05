HELP!

I’m at my wits end.

There seems to be nothing I can do to stem the tide.

Anytime I walk past my front door there are at least three squirrels at my bird feeders … at least being the operative clause.

If it were any other time of year, I’d simply quit filling the feeders for a couple of weeks. However, the migrants are passing north and I don’t want to miss the opportunity to see rose-breasted grosbeaks and any other guests.

However, the squirrels make it difficult to even keep food available for the birds.

I’ve tried everything.

I’ve run out the back door screaming. I grab sticks and beat on the fence. I try to scare them by cutting off their angles of escape. I knock loudly on the back door. I’ve shot BB guns into the nearby gum tree to show them I mean business.

And, still they come. Like hordes of locusts.

What’s worse, they’ve gotten used to my tantrums. I walked outside one day last week to see three squirrels at the feeder and another sitting on the ground. I ran at them, sending three scurrying up the gum tree.

The fourth one just stared me down as if to say, “Is that all you got?”

I walked straight at him, cursing him with every step. He literally let me get within arm’s reach of him before he bolted to safety. In fact, I got so close to him I was wondering to myself what my next step would be.

The other day I bolted outside and eight, yes, eight squirrels headed for the exits.

It’s getting ridiculous.

If it had been squirrel season and if I didn’t live in town, I could get my limit of squirrels in my yard, without moving my feet.

I’ve tried buying new feeders. I just purchased a small feeder, shaped like a ball, with openings so small I wasn’t sure black oil sunflower seeds would fit between the wires. The squirrels love it. They hang from it while they eat.

And, therein lies the problem.

I don’t mind the fact that the squirrels are eating the seed – although I wouldn’t mourn if a couple died from obesity – it’s the fact that they make the feeders inaccessible to birds. What’s more, the destructive little demons chew holes in the wires and plastic.

This year’s infestation seems the worst ever.

In the past, I’ve mixed cayenne pepper with the sunflower seeds. That seemed to work for a while, but then the squirrels just starting showing up with margaritas. I switched to safflower seeds. That worked for a while, but then the squirrels developed a taste for them.

Nothing seems to work.

In the meantime, the squirrels are getting fatter and my blood pressure is spiking.

Maybe I can get my hands on some sexy squirrel decoys and put them in my neighbors’ yards. At this point, I’m open to any suggestions.