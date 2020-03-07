Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Thinking of the bright days ahead

In the movie 'Jeremiah Johnson', the lead character, played by Robert Redford, there is a scene in which Johnson, a mountain man living high up in the Rockies, is cooking his dinner surrounded by drifts of snow.
Just looking at the haggard figure, it’s apparent Johnson has been beaten down by the brutal winter of high altitudes. Before Johnson has a chance to eat his dinner, he is joined by an old friend, Bear Claw, played by Will Geer. Years before Bear Claw had taught Johnson how to survive as a mountain man.
Johnson shares his dinner, and sparse conversation, with his old friend. Again, obviously anxious for the winter to end, Johnson asks Bear Claw what month it is.
“March … April maybe,” Bear Claw replies. “March is a green muddy month down below, some folks like it, farmers mostly.”
Although I grew up on a farm, I was never a farmer. And, March is not my favorite month, but it ushers in the best time of the year in the Northern Hemisphere – the rebirth of our natural world.
Looking around my front yard, daffodil stems are poking through the still dormant grass. Small clumps of wild onion have bravely appeared.
There are signs of buds on some trees. And, spring peepers are singing raucously in the woods.
You have free articles remaining.
No, winter hasn’t released its grip on us yet, but we are slipping into an irreversible trend of warmth and growth.
In just a couple weeks the tender shoots of maple and oak leaves will be lending a soft green tint to the world, a welcome departure from the browns, blacks and grays we have been experiencing since November.
This time of the year has always made me feel alive. I don’t think it is any coincidence that my favorite color has always been green.
Of course, the onset of spring also brings about the northward migration of warblers, tanagers and grosbeaks. While I appreciate the understated beauty of white-throated sparrows, juncos and woodpeckers, the dazzling flashes of color carried by orioles, indigo buntings and scarlet tanagers bring unbridled joy.
And, although not aesthetically pleasing, I heard the sound of a lawn mower motor earlier this week. There is nothing remotely romantic about that, except it is a harbinger of life to come.
In a few weeks our drab yard will be radiant with splashes of color. Since my wife if a former florist, our yard blooms from early spring to the first hard frost of fall. There are the aforementioned daffodils and iris that dominate in the spring. They eventually give way to hibiscus, clematis and other more dramatic creatures.
Although some people gush about the wonders of fall, it’s always been a downer to me. I look to the lantana and the yellow and purple wildflowers of fall to sustain me until winter’s dreadful dreary cycle grips us once more.
By the time March rolls around on the calendar I am so ready to rid myself of the cloudy overcast days of February. What’s more, daylight savings time begins this week. Just being able to sit down to dinner while it is still light outside provides a psychological boost.
Just thinking about the bright days ahead is rejuvenating.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com / on Twitter @LesWinkeler.