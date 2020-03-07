Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Thinking of the bright days ahead

In just a couple weeks the tender shoots of maple and oak leaves will be lending a soft green tint to the world, a welcome departure from the browns, blacks and grays we have been experiencing since November.

This time of the year has always made me feel alive. I don’t think it is any coincidence that my favorite color has always been green.

Of course, the onset of spring also brings about the northward migration of warblers, tanagers and grosbeaks. While I appreciate the understated beauty of white-throated sparrows, juncos and woodpeckers, the dazzling flashes of color carried by orioles, indigo buntings and scarlet tanagers bring unbridled joy.

And, although not aesthetically pleasing, I heard the sound of a lawn mower motor earlier this week. There is nothing remotely romantic about that, except it is a harbinger of life to come.

In a few weeks our drab yard will be radiant with splashes of color. Since my wife if a former florist, our yard blooms from early spring to the first hard frost of fall. There are the aforementioned daffodils and iris that dominate in the spring. They eventually give way to hibiscus, clematis and other more dramatic creatures.