Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Thought I was prepared when I packed

Yup, I was pretty smug when I tossed my suitcase into the back of our Honda Fit.

We were headed to Badlands National Park and the Black Hills of South Dakota, and I knew I was prepared for anything. I had done my homework, checking the 10-day forecast for The Badlands on a daily basis.

When we left, I knew that we were in for mild weather. The daily highs would range between 66-76 degrees. At night, the temperatures would drop to 44-55 degrees.

My suitcase contained an equal number of jeans and shorts. I had packed enough t-shirts and polo shirts to last two weeks, and we’d only be gone 12 days. I also had a pair of long-sleeved t-shirts to layer on those chilly mornings, and a heavy sweatshirt in case we got up early and the temperatures were still in the 40s.

Yup, I had my bases covered.

In reality, I was an idiot.

Prior to the trip, I knew next to nothing about the geography and topography of South Dakota. I was aware from looking at a map that the Black Hills and Badlands National Park were only about 100 miles apart, and our primary Black Hills destination, Custer State Park, was southwest of The Badlands.

That little nugget of information added to my smug demeanor.

What makes me a complete idiot is that proximity on the map lured me into the notion that the weather in the two locations would be similar. I totally ignored elevation and environment.

Once we reached the end of the prairie and started gaining elevation, it got noticeably cooler in the car. That fact was verified when we stopped at a convenience store to fill up. Driving in mid-afternoon, I kept checking the car’s thermometer and noticed the temperature dropping into the 60s, then the 50s.

By the time we reached the iconic Needles Drive, a two-lane road that picks up elevation quickly, complete with hairpin turns and narrow tunnels, the temperature had dropped into the 40s. The already dicey drive was made more interesting by wet road surfaces and blowing snow – the blowing snow would be pretty much a constant for the next three days.

Even while traversing the hairpin turns my mind turned to my poorly-packed suitcase. By now, the air conditioner in the car had been turned off in favor of the heater. Since we knew our cabin had a working fireplace, we stopped at a convenience store for wood.

The firewood turned out to be a great investment, as did the sweatshirts we purchased along the way.

Despite augmenting our supply of warm clothing, I was concerned about a trail ride we had booked for 9 a.m. Saturday. The forecast told us it would be 32 degrees at that time.

Actually, when we awoke that morning it was 27 degrees, setting a new record low for that date.

Fortunately, we had stopped at Dollar General the day before and bought some cheap gloves. We had an extra pair that one of our guides thankfully accepted halfway through the ride. And, unlike the previous three days the sun was shining and the incessant wind finally quit blowing.

We had enough layers to keep our core temperature comfortable, but it was several hours before my extremities were fully functional.

Yeah, I was pretty smug when that suitcase was tossed into the car 10 days earlier. Ten days later, that smugness disappeared.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

