Tourism is our future.

That’s what I heard time and again when I moved to Southern Illinois in 1988.

It made sense then. It makes sense now.

Why wouldn’t tourism be a major part of our present/future?

The Shawnee National Forest covers much of the southern fourth of the state. Camel Rock at Garden of the Gods is, at least anecdotally, the most photographed sight in Illinois. Visitors travel to Southern Illinois in spring and fall to visit Snake Road and see the migration for themselves.

There are a dozen or more spectacular state parks. The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge has three major lakes – Crab Orchard, Little Grassy and Devils Kitchen. Rend Lake, one of the largest in Illinois, is located in Franklin County. Throw in Lake of Egypt, Kinkaid Lake and Southern Illinois is a fishing paradise.

The Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge is a waterfowl magnet. Yet, the things I’ve enumerated barely scratch the surface of Southern Illinois’ most spectacular features.

Yet, the tourism needle hasn’t moved appreciably in the nearly four decades I’ve called Southern Illinois home.

Coal was still the king in 1989. The landscape was dotted with coal mines. A significant portion of Southern Illinoisans derived their income from the coal mines or supporting industries. However, even back then, forward thinking people knew that coal was not a renewable resource. At some point the coal seams would play out.

Tourism is something we’ve talked about, but have never really committed ourselves to.

This is not a swipe at our local tourism bureaus. Through the years I’ve worked with tourism professionals who were/are tireless in their efforts to bring people to Southern Illinois. They produce brochures, television ads, sponsor events, but there is only so much that can be done without governmental support.

By governmental support, I mean the city, county, regional, state and even federal levels.

As noted in last week’s column, I just returned from a vacation in the Rio Grande Valley portion of southeast Texas. The area is known for its phenomenal birding, and the region actively promotes itself as a birding destination.

The state parks and national wildlife refuges in the area enhance the experience with blinds and feeding stations, but it goes much deeper than that.

The City of Edinburg created a 40-acre birding center/garden next to its water treatment plant. There are similar municipal and privately maintained sites in Harlingen and McAllen. The South Padre Island Convention Center has a boardwalk that carries visitors through the mangroves in the Laguna Madre.

Those aren’t the kinds of things that can be accomplished by tourism bureau employees. That requires a concerted effort by both citizenry and governmental units.

Tourism has been weighing heavily on my mind for the past year or so, since we’ve started a drive to have the Shawnee National Forest redesignated as the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve. Frankly, I’ve been shocked by the number of local people who have downplayed the scenic wonders of Southern Illinois. So many people from northern Illinois and visitors from other states are entranced by its diversity and natural beauty just like I was when I first moved here.

As someone who has visited 30+ national parks, I can tell you there aren’t a lot of places that you can find yourself wandering through a heron rookery in a cypress swamp and 30 minutes later be standing atop a sandstone bluff overlooking a hardwood forest.

Looking at the unemployment rate and various poverty indexes, the present is bleak in Southern Illinois. Tourism can make our future much brighter. The resources are here. We have to be willing, and do the work, necessary to maximize our potential. Creating a national park is the first step toward that future.