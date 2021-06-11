Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Unexpected encounter with a bobcat

It was just a few minutes after 6 a.m. and the caffeine from a half bottle of tea had not taken affect as we stopped at the entrance to Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area.
Looking left from the stop sign, there were two large does standing in the county road. The perked ears indicated the deer were well aware of our presence.
A fully-caffeinated, or otherwise alert person, would have thought to grab the cameras from the backseat. Instead, I was content to mosey on and stop at an open area just inside the park.
In retrospect, I’d like to have a “do-over.”
Not 30 seconds later, I found myself slipping the car into park in the aforementioned open area. Looking out the driver’s window, I saw a critter, not 30 yards away, stretched out on the ground.
“Oh, look, a fawn,” I said to Brad Belt, my companion for the day.
At that point a chemical reaction occurred within my body, fusing adrenaline cells to the caffeine. Squinting in order to summon improved, adrenaline aided eyesight, I noticed something wrong … not with the animal, but rather my vision.
“Wait …” I said haltingly. “The ears aren’t right … I think that’s a …”
At this point it was difficult to finish the second. I didn’t want to look stupid.
However, another squint verified what should have been obvious at first glance.
“That’s a bobcat,” I blurted.
For the next several seconds my eyes remained trained directly on the critter. It felt as if looking away would cause the bobcat to disappear. I have rarely seen these magnificent creatures, and this was by far the closest and clearest encounter ever.
While still staring at the cat, I felt a nudge. Belt had grabbed a camera from the backseat and handed it to me.
“Get a picture,” he said. “Somebody has to.”
Grabbing the camera, I pivoted toward the cat, depressing the auto-focus button while turning in the seat. Despite our proximity, the image appeared a bit blurry in the viewfinder, something I attributed to the lack of caffeine.
I only managed to shoot five frames before the bobcat stretched and trotted off into a nearby patch of woods. For a moment, the car echoed with a stunned silence.
“Do you believe that?” I finally managed to say.
We sat quietly for another 30 seconds or so, staring out the window, subconsciously trying to will the bobcat into re-appearing.
When it was clear, or at least seemed clear, the bobcat had vacated the premises, we exited the car and got about our business.
Several minutes later, despite our lively conversation, the bobcat re-emerged on the other side of the woods. Again, despite the fact that cameras were not in hand, we were moved by the magnificence of the moment.
The bobcat stared at us briefly before trotting off, never to be seen again.
Again, the moment was marked by a reverent silence. While bobcats aren’t rare, they are relatively secretive animals. They certainly don’t parade around in the open. And, within a 10-minute time frame we saw the bobcat twice.
The remainder of the day was quite productive from a wildlife standpoint. We saw wild turkey, a Henslow’s sparrow or two and even a common loon. Yet, nothing topped that early morning bobcat sighting.
Granted, the photographic evidence is less than compelling. But, you also have the word of two eminently trustworthy gentlemen.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.