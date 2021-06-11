Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Unexpected encounter with a bobcat

However, another squint verified what should have been obvious at first glance.

“That’s a bobcat,” I blurted.

For the next several seconds my eyes remained trained directly on the critter. It felt as if looking away would cause the bobcat to disappear. I have rarely seen these magnificent creatures, and this was by far the closest and clearest encounter ever.

While still staring at the cat, I felt a nudge. Belt had grabbed a camera from the backseat and handed it to me.

“Get a picture,” he said. “Somebody has to.”

Grabbing the camera, I pivoted toward the cat, depressing the auto-focus button while turning in the seat. Despite our proximity, the image appeared a bit blurry in the viewfinder, something I attributed to the lack of caffeine.

I only managed to shoot five frames before the bobcat stretched and trotted off into a nearby patch of woods. For a moment, the car echoed with a stunned silence.

“Do you believe that?” I finally managed to say.

We sat quietly for another 30 seconds or so, staring out the window, subconsciously trying to will the bobcat into re-appearing.