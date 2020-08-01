Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Updating my bucket list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m going to come clean. I’m a hypocrite.

While walking the dog one cold, miserable day last winter, I thought about how wonderful it would be to trace my steps with sweat dripping down my brow on a hot summer day. I disavowed the cold and damp and declared my love for summer.

OK, I’m having buyer’s remorse.

This heat and humidity is stifling. It’s driven me to the great indoors. After 1 p.m., you’ll find me soaking up the air conditioning. Frequently I’ll sit at my computer, working on thousands of unedited photos that have accumulated over the past decade.

It’s tedious, often mind-numbing work. As the result my mind often wanders, particularly when photos of Alaska, Glacier National Park or Nova Scotia pop up on the screen.

I have been fortunate enough to travel extensively throughout the northern hemisphere. But, looking at these photos has caused me to update my bucket list.

To do:

· I want to see a California condor. It is the rarest bird in the world. At one time, scientists captured every living condor and bred them in captivity.