Outdoors Column | Les Winkeler: Walking off the holidays

Way too much of the Thanksgiving weekend was spent bellied up to the table.

As has been the case the past few years, Thanksgiving Day was spent at my daughter’s house, playing with the grandkids and stuffing ourselves with turkey, stuffing and all the traditional dishes associated with holiday overindulgence.

Normally, we’d have the rest of the weekend to work off the ill effects of the culinary bacchanalia. This was not an ordinary year.

Over the course of the past couple weeks we learned that a significant part of my wife’s family would be in Southern Illinois. Most of the family had migrated to Georgia and Florida over the last generation.

Since this was one of those rare occasions where most of the family would be within 40 miles of each other, we decided another Thanksgiving feast was in order.

So, we did it again.

This time it was our kitchen filled with the wonderful aromas of roasting turkey and baking pecan and pumpkin pies. We ate our fill and talked, laughed and played games well into the night.

Then, Sunday arrived.

The party was over. Guests were milling around the house, re-packing their cars and dreading spending the next 10-12 hours on the interstates.

About 11 a.m., several of us decided the best way to rid ourselves of the turkey hangover was to get outside.

Sunday was the perfect day to do just that. The sun shone brightly. The air was crisp, but lacked the bite that sometimes comes with late November. Yet, it was cool enough to make a person feel alive.

So, we found ourselves walking the trail that circles Sahara Lake at Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area.

As we walked past the gate making the west entrance to the trail, the first thought that came to my mind was this was the first time in nearly four days that I could hear myself think. Sure, the din of activity through the two Thanksgivings was enjoyable, but it was loud.

It was so quiet at Sahara Lake that the crunching of oak and sycamore leaves underfoot was somewhat unnerving. I felt certain that every bird, every deer or raccoon within a mile perked their ears and turned in our direction, trying to figure out where the racket was coming from.

As we continued the walk, our senses became more attuned with the quiet rhythm of nature – we quietly pointed out things to each other like pied-billed grebes bobbing beneath the surface in search of lunch or large branches that were nearly gnawed through by beaver.

We stopped occasionally to breathe deeply the cool air, to relish the refreshing breeze or just appreciate the azure-blue sky. After a moment, we’d silently continue our lap around the lake, peering intently into the woods on occasion, hoping to spy a deer warily staring back at us as we meandered around the lake.

The early afternoon walk was largely devoid of critter sightings outside of the grebes and the sounds of chattering titmice and chickadees, but it was a refreshing renewal. It was like recharging your phone in airplane mode – a 45-minute jolt that got you up to full speed.

The walk was a pleasant reminder of everything I have to be thankful for, not just this time of year, but every day. That short quiet walk following a weekend filled with conversation and laughter was the like a slice of pumpkin pie after a turkey dinner – perfect.

LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

